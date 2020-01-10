NFL picks: Heisman winners abound in Baltimore

Loading...

The best US football university will appear in Baltimore.

Say what?

Five Trois Heisman winners will be there when the Titans visit the Ravens (Saturday, 8:15 pm). It is quite possible that the team going into the AFC Championship game will do so because the Heisman receiver is doing the best job.

This can be difficult for backup fans: Robert Griffin (2011) of Baltimore and Marcus Mariota of Tennessee (2014). But starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (2016) and Mark Ingram (2009) are expected to be factors for the Ravens. After all, they helped Baltimore to a 14-2 record, including wins in their last 12 outings. And the Titans running back Derrick Henry (2015) was an unstoppable force in last week’s road victory that beat the defending Patriots champion.

“Five;” Jackson said of the Super Bowl record for Heisman recipients in a game. “I didn’t even think about it. It would be incredible.”

Except, of course, both sides have tremendous defenses, as the Titans (10-7) showed in New England’s 13 points last week. And as the Ravens appeared all season.

Choose: Ravens, 23-17

Minnesota (plus 6 1/2) in San Francisco (Saturday, 4:35 pm)

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

The Vikings (11-6) outscored the Saints in New Orleans last weekend, a big surprise that needed an extension to move on. Their volatile rush was a huge reason they won and the Vikings will need more of them against San Francisco (13-3). The 49ers want to take on the starters Kwon Alexander, Dee Ford and Jaquiski Tartt for the defense. “It’s a kind of confidence trust,” Fred Warner said. “It’s been a while since we had all those kids back on the field together. The more weapons we have, the stronger we will be.”

Choose: 49ers, 27-20

Houston (plus 9 1/2) in Kansas City (Sunday, 3:05 pm)

Like Minnesota, Houston (11-6) showed the moxie in an overtime win last Saturday. The Texans recovered from a 16-0 deficit against Buffalo. They have the players to advance to the Chiefs (12-4), whose defense has come around, and have won in Kansas City this season. “These guys understand the opportunity ahead of them and understand what it’s going to take at Arrowhead Stadium against a big football team,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said.

Choose: Chiefs, 28-24

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

Seattle (plus 4) in Green Bay (Sunday, 6:40 pm)

The Seahawks (12-5) will have proven their toughness at Lambeau Field against the trapped Packers (13-3). Then Seattle seems to be playing only games indoors. He also seems to be able to find the right tools to fill holes caused by injuries and get the best contributions from Russell Wilson in cluster situations. Having said that, the Packers are as improved as anyone in Matt LaFleur’s first season as a coach, especially in defense.

The best bet: Packers, 20-17

Record

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

register now

Last week: 1-2-1 against spread, 1-3 straight up.

Time: 135-119-5 against spread, 153-104-1 straight up.

TagsToTranslateRavens