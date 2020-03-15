NFL players tightly endorse new CBA, securing workplace peace by 2030 – News Information

% MINIFYHTML4f2e9090c1b9ec70505d4b3cad28f1d211%

% MINIFYHTML4f2e9090c1b9ec70505d4b3cad28f1d212%

The NFL will have peace of work until at least 2030 after players voted 1,019-959 to approve the new collective bargaining agreement.

% MINIFYHTML4f2e9090c1b9ec70505d4b3cad28f1d213 %% MINIFYHTML4f2e9090c1b9ec70505d4b3cad28f1d214%

Membership of nearly 2,500 players had until 9:59 p.m. Saturday to vote online for the CBA. A simple majority was required to approve or reject the agreement.

% MINIFYHTML4f2e9090c1b9ec70505d4b3cad28f1d215%

% MINIFYHTML4f2e9090c1b9ec70505d4b3cad28f1d216%

The league is still planning to open its free agent trading window on Monday at 10 a.m., followed by the start of the signing / trading period Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Because the new CBA was approved, teams can only use one label (franchise or transition).

Some of the key components of the new CBA:

* The regular season will extend to 17 games by 2021. The preseason will be cut to three games.

* The post-season will expand this year from 12 to 14 teams. Only the top seed in each conference will receive a farewell.

* The player’s revenue share will increase from 47% to 48% (since 2021) and eventually 48.8% when the 17-game season begins.

* The minimum rookie salary will increase by $ 100,000 this year.

* Active play day rotators will be expanded from 46 to 48 players and overall roster totals will increase from 53 to 55 and practice teams from 10 to 12 players in 2020-21 and 14 starting in 2022.

* Players can no longer be suspended to test positive for marijuana, and the trial window is now two weeks into training camp starting instead of a four-month window.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: “We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the new CBA proposal, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, provide continuous improvement in player safety and provide our fans with more and better football. detailed and confidence to achieve this comprehensive and transformative agreement.

NFLPA President JC Tretter: “We understand and know that players have been divided into this team, including (executive committee) members. In the future, it is our job to lead, however we may feel as individuals, unite our husbands and continue to represent the interests of our entire membership. “