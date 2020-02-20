[nfl-playoff-structure-proposal:-how-nfc-could-have-been-distinctive-in-the-postseason-2019]

The NFL and the gamers affiliation are doing work to arrive at an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement ahead of the league’s 2020 starts in mid-March. According to experiences, a person of the principal items of the CBA will be an enlargement of the playoff industry of 12 to 14 groups (seven teams in every meeting), beginning this year.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted Wednesday that there has been little opposition to introducing playoff teams (the regular 17-sport period calendar, on the other hand, remains controversial). Get ready by yourself, then, for triple headlines on the two days of the wild card weekend, considering that everyone, except the most important kinds planted in every single conference, plays in the initially spherical.

However, an vital aspect was missing from Schefter’s first report: if division champions who do not obtain a goodbye would quickly carry on to organize a sport in the initially spherical. This is suitable because of to the playoffs final year, when the Eagles ended up at household in the NFC wild card round inspite of acquiring the worst history in the area.

Whilst the retrospective are unable to modify any outcome, it can be utilized to launch a entertaining training: what could have took place if A.) The expansion of the playoffs took influence for the duration of the 2019 period and B) The confrontations of the initially NFC spherical They ended up primarily based strictly on file, equivalent to how the NBA sets its playoff fields. (The AFC playoff field would not have been altered, apart from the truth that the Steelers were being seventh seeded and played with Chiefs No. 2).

True seedings of NFC playoffs 2019

1. 49ers (13-3)

2. Packers (13-three)

3. Saints (13-3)

four. Eagles (9-seven)

five. Seahawks (11-five)

six. Vikings (10-six)

NFC playoffs expanded and modified

one. 49ers (13-3, goodbye first round)

two. Packers (13-3)

three. Saints (13-3)

4. Seahawks (11-5)

five. Vikings (10-6)

6. Eagles (9-seven)

seven. rams (nine-7)

Half of the support is in which we will concentrate. In this hypothetical NFC field, the Saints would have hosted the Eagles (assuming Philly was six-seeded by winning the East) and the Seahawks would have hosted the Vikings. Seattle defeated Minnesota 37-30 at CenturyLink Industry on Monday night in week 13 a rematch of playoffs in the exact stadium would have been significantly fairer to Seattle than a cross-country journey to the east coast, even even though the Seahawks defeated the Eagles, who missing QB Carson Wentz early thanks to a head injuries .

And even if New Orleans had confronted an Eagles team that had won their last 4 game titles of the normal year to capture the division, they would have been enjoying at home towards a minor offense. Alternatively of going through Dalvin Cook dinner, Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph, he would have faced Miles Sanders, Greg Ward, Deontay Burnett, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. It would seem very likely that the Saints would have been better ready to sustain any benefit they could have designed versus the Eagles team.

Assuming, then, that the best seeds had services the initially weekend (like the Packers in Lambeau Area vs. LA), the divisional spherical would have been Seahawks in 49ers and Saints in Packers instead of the royal partners (49ers-Vikings , Packers-Seahawks).

Seattle-San Francisco III would have been a intriguing confrontation, for noticeable factors. West’s rivals divided their normal period meetings, with the highway group profitable each time. Seattle won an overtime thriller of 7 days 10 and San Francisco received the division in 7 days 17 many thanks to a purpose line posture in the closing seconds.

As for the other new hypothetical divisional confrontation: Drew Brees-Aaron Rodgers? Of course please. Russell Wilson-Rodgers was really great, but Eco-friendly Bay’s defense would have experienced to program the video game for Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas (and, certainly, Taysom Hill) as a substitute of Marshawn Lynch and Tyler Lockett (and, of course, the race of Wilson).

It is feasible, of class, that the nearby teams have triumphed once more to give us the exact confrontation for the title of the 49ers-Packers that we obtained in the genuine environment, but it is distinct that both of those teams would have experienced a lot more problems to get there if the configuration of The playoffs have been very similar to what we could see in 2020.