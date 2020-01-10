NFL Playoff: “Too Bad Blood” between the Titans, Ravens

Loading...

The season of NASHVILLE champion-Chris Johnson ended in Baltimore with an ankle injury so much that he lost the Pro Bowl.

For Eddie George, the differential round loss to the Ravens after the 2000 season is rated as probably the most painful.

The Titans playing at the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night’s competitive round have revived strong memories of a bitter and bitter rivalry with the anxiety of potential Super Bowl titles lost.

“All I can say is this could be a revenge game for us,” Johnson said.

In both 2000 and 2008, Tennessee had both the best NFL record and the advantage of the first and first AFC playoffs with the Baltimore team. This time, the roles reversed with Baltimore (14-2) the top seed in the AFC and the favorite to reach the Super Bowl and the Titans (10-7) coming off a big wild card victory.

“All I have to say is that my neck has started to become very tight,” said former Titans safety Blaine Bishop. “I mean it’s very bad blood with the Ravens.”

The bishop was with the Titans who led the “Music City Miracle” to a close loss in the Super Bowl. The Titans led 13-3 in the 2000 season, determined to win the championship they had just missed a few months ago.

“And that’s why the Ravens have a dagger in my era of players – because they were going to the Super Bowl we feel we should have gotten it,” Bishop said of a 24-10 loss to a Baltimore team that went on to beat Lombardi Trophy.

George got some payback against the Ravens in January 2004 in a wild card victory in Baltimore when he threw an injured shoulder and came back for a big win. He played his last game in a Titans outfit the following week in a loss to New England, but this loss to Baltimore still stands out.

“It was probably the worst loss I’ve ever had because of the emotional bonds with it, knowing that whoever won this game not only went to the Super Bowl but was going to win the Super Bowl, it was going to be the Super Bowl champions because both teams it was just that dominant, “said George.

In 2008, the Titans won a series of 10 games and again went 13-3. Against the Ravens, some moments are still left of a 13-10 loss:

Baltimore defenders saw Johnson’s ankle turned after a whistle-blowing whistle blasted him out of the game after hitting 11 carries for 72 yards in the first half. “It was the games before that and all this stuff after the whistle, it bent me back, trying to put my ankles under the pile and stuff like that,” Johnson said. “That’s what happened then. It was just crazy.”

Then the game clock ended before the button-down on third-and-2 with 2:51 left. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco completed a 23-meter pass to Todd Heap without a flag. That created Matt Stover’s goal with 57 seconds left.

Derrick Mason played for the Titans against the Ravens in the losing part of 2000 and the 2003 wild card victory. He said he was curious to return to Nashville for the purple Ravens playoffs after a payroll accident in Tennessee. Mason scored the Ravens’ lone TD in this game. He now lives in Nashville where he works on the radio. Called the game clock theme something that can happen to a game.

“Exactly this game, a referee who might be missing a game delay call, which helped us a little bit to win the football game that year,” Mason said.

This was John Harbaugh’s first season as a Ravens coach, which ended in the AFC Championship. His memories include Jim Leonard recovering in a taste of the Ravens’ six-yard line with 8:57 left and Stover’s goal for the game.

“I remember the locker room celebration as it was yesterday,” Harbaugh said this week. “It was a moment. My dad was there. I remember coming back and seeing my dad, and boy, what a great smile. He just gave me the biggest hug. He was proud.”

Titans coach Mike Vrabel is not interested in the past, having never played for any team.

“We need to focus on the fringes of 2019,” Vrabel said.

The Ravens lead the series 12-11 overall and the road team has won all three playoff games so far.

“You just have to move from Baltimore to Baltimore to get a victory for the Titans,” the Metropolitan said.