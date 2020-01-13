NFL playoffs: Chiefs overtake 49ers as Super Bowl favorites

Loading...

January 13 (UPI) – After a 24-point comeback against the Houston Texans and reaching the 2020 AFC championship game, the Kansas City Chiefs are now favorites in the Super Bowl.

The Baltimore Ravens, according to Caesars, entered the NFL playoffs as favorites to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The San Francisco 49ers took over as favorites after the Ravens were eliminated.

Kansas City now has +110 chances to win the Super Bowl. The 49ers have a +145 chance of winning February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Tennessee Titans face the Chiefs in the AFC title game. You have +750 chances to win the Super Bowl. The Green Bay Packers fight the 49ers in the NFC title game. The Packers have the longest chances of winning at +850.

Kansas City opened the season as a favorite in the Super Bowl, but star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a knee injury in October. The bosses went 1-3 this month before bouncing back eight wins in their last nine games, including their comeback win over Texans Sunday in Kansas City, MO.

Mahomes completed 65.7 percent of his throws for 321 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Chiefs’ divisional round win. His 134.6-passer rating is the best of all playoff quarterbacks.

The chiefs receive the titans at 3:05 p.m. EST Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The 49ers host the Packers at 6:40 p.m. Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The chiefs are 7.5 point favorites to defeat the titans. The 49ers are 7-point favorites to beat the Packers.