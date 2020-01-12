NFL playoffs: Chiefs storm back to defeat Texans and reach the AFC title game

Loading...

Tight end of Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce (87) shoots the ball after a touchdown against the Houston Texans during Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Damien Williams, chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates after a touchdown against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Houston Texans outline player Whitney Mercilus (59) tries to fire Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Strict end of Kansas City bosses Travis Kelce (87) fends off Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson (32) on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Darwin Thompson (34) of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with cornerback Alex Brown (30) on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

The chiefs from Kansas City, who run back Damien Williams, run into the end zone against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) tries to turn a pass when Kansas City Chiefs strong security bully Mathieu (32) wraps his legs on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Defender of the Kansas City Chiefs, Daniel Sorensen (49), hits the ball from the hands of DeAndre Carter (14). Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Travis Kelce (87) of Kansas City Chiefs runs past the Houston Texan cornerback, Gareon Conley (22), for a touchdown Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) tries to escape the strong security bully Mathieu (32) of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

January 12 (UPI) – Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City bosses triumphed after a 24-point deficit against the Houston Texans (51:31) in Sunday’s AFC game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes and the soaring chiefs picked up 41 consecutive points to reach the AFC championship game. It was the unanswered point in a postseason game since the New York Jets scored 41 points against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2002 wildcard round.

Kansas City will take on the Tennessee Titans next Sunday to take a trip to the Super Bowl in Miami. The No. 6 Seed Titans amazed Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

Mahomes completed 23 of 35 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns. He also led the chiefs with 53 rapid traverses on seven runs.

Chief Arrest Damien Williams had 12 stretches for 47 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He added two 21 yard receptions and a welcome note. Tight end Travis Kelce ended with 10 catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

The Texans took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter after a series of chiefs’ mistakes. Deshaun Watson connected with the receiver Kenny Stills to achieve a light touchdown of 54 meters.

Less than two minutes later, Texan defender Lonnie Johnson Jr. retrieved a blocked barge and brought it back for a touchdown. Towards the end of the first quarter, the chief’s returnee, Tyreek Hill, hit a Bryan Anger-Kahn deep in Kansas City territory, resulting in a 4-yard touchdown from Watson to Darren Fells.

Texan’s kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn converted a 31-yard field goal attempt, giving Houston a 24-0 lead of 10:54 in the second quarter.

From this point on, the Chiefs’ offensive increased and rattled 28 unanswered points to get a 28-24 lead at halftime. Mahomes ended the first half with four touchdown passes, including three goals for Kelce in eight minutes.

The Chiefs continued their offensive outbreak in the third quarter with two touchdown runs from Williams. His 5-yard run, third in the game, gave Kansas City a 41:24 lead late in the third frame.

Watson scored the Texan’s first touchdown since the first quarter in a 5-yard run with 24 seconds remaining in the third quarter, making it a 10-point game. Mahomes responded with his fifth touchdown pass of the competition early in the fourth quarter, and Harrison Butker played a 24-yard kick to hit the Chiefs ticket for the AFC title game.

Watson completed 31 of 52 throws for 388 yards and two touchdowns. He added six carry for 37 yards and a rushing score.

DeAndre Hopkins recorded nine recordings for 118 yards. Carlos Hyde reached a team high of 44 rushing yards with 13 runs.

Patrick Mahomes Deshaun Watson Lamar Jackson Kenny Stills DeAndre Hopkins Carlos Hyde Chefs of Kansas City Baltimore Ravens Houston Texans Indianapolis Colts