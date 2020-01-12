NFL playoffs: Packers hold Seahawks back and get into the NFC title game

Loading...

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates after his team’s 28:23 win against the Seattle Seahawks in their playoff game of the NFC division round on Sunday evening at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo / UPI | Stock Photo

Green Bay Packers ahead of linebacker Preston Smith (91) reacts after firing quarterback Russell Wilson (3) from Seattle Seahawks in the second half on Sunday night. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo / UPI | Stock Photo

The Green Bay Packers, who ran back Aaron Jones (33), scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday of the second quarter. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo / UPI | Stock Photo

Green Bay Packers long-range receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Jace Sternberger (R) after landing against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday of the third quarter. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo / UPI | Stock Photo

Green Bay Packers in linebacker Oren Burks (42) reacts after a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday evening. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo / UPI | Stock Photo

Green Bay Packers broad receiver Davante Adams flexes his muscles after landing against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo / UPI | Stock Photo

Seattle Seahawks ‘long range shot, Tyler Lockett (16), catches a pass in front of Green Bay Packers’ cornerback, Kevin King (20), in the second half of Sunday. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo / UPI | Stock Photo

Seattle Seahawks’ big receiver, Tyler Lockett (16), tipped the ball after touching down against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo / UPI | Stock Photo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers raises his fist after defeating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo / UPI | Stock Photo

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) pulls back on the Seattle Seahawks jersey Marshawn Lynch (24) in the first quarter of Sunday. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo / UPI | Stock Photo

The Green Bay Packers, who ran back Aaron Jones (33), celebrate with their teammates after touching down against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo / UPI | Stock Photo

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) leaves the field after his team lost 28-23 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo / UPI | Stock Photo

Green Bay Packers close end Jimmy Graham (80) drives, followed by Bradley McDougald (30) from Seattle Seahawks strong security on Sunday first quarter. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo / UPI | Stock Photo

January 12 (UPI) – Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers fought off a belated Seattle Seahawks rally and handed in their ticket for the NFC Championship Game with a 28:23 win at Lambeau Field on Sunday evening.

With the win, the Packers reached the NFC title game for the third time in six years. Green Bay was most recently represented in the Conference Championship Game of the 2016 campaign.

The Packers will travel to Santa Clara, California next Sunday to take on the best-manned San Francisco 49ers in the Conference Title Game.

Rodgers completed 16 of 27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns, both for star-wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams ended 160 yards with eight receptions, a Packers postseason record.

The packers who ran back Aaron Jones rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Jimmy Graham won three passes for 49 yards, including an important third penalty at the end of the fourth quarter that secured victory in the Green Bay division round.

The Packers had a 7-0 lead at the beginning of the first quarter after a 20-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Adams. Late in the first half, Seahawks’ kicker Jason Myers scored a 45-meter field goal to give Seattle the only points in the first half.

Jones shot twice from the yard over the goal line in the second quarter to give the Packers a 21: 3 halftime advantage.

The Seahawks’ offense came to life in the third quarter, when Marshawn Lynch’s 1-yard fall cut the Seattle deficit to 21:10. The Packers responded with a 40-yard Rodgers goal to Adams in the middle of the third frame, giving Green Bay a 28-10 lead.

Still 39 seconds into the third quarter, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson rolled to the right sideline and found Tyler Lockett in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown. Lynch hit a 1-yard score early in the fourth quarter to reduce the Packers’ lead to 28-23, but the Seahawks were unable to score another goal.

Wilson completed 21 of 31 throws for 277 yards and a touchdown. He led the Seahawks with 64 yards on seven runs.

Lynch had 12 carry for 26 yards and two points. Lockett recorded nine catches for 136 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets.

