NFL playoffs: Titans overthrow Ravens and enter the AFC championship

January 11 (UPI) – The Tennessee Titans are led to the AFC championship game after suffering a surprise in a playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore on Saturday.

Star runs back Derrick Henry had 195 yards to go and threw a touchdown pass in the 28-12 win at M&T Bank Stadium. NFL MVP leader Lamar Jackson overtook 365 yards and ran 143 yards, but was only responsible for one landing.

Henry is the first player in NFL history to play two games of at least 175 rushing yards in the same postseason.

“Statistics and all of that is good,” Henry told reporters. “But we won and are on the advance. That is the most important thing.”

The titans intercepted Jackson on the first round of the game. Tennessee took a 7-0 lead when quarterback Ryan Tannehill made a 12-yard touchdown pass against Jonnu Smith. The Titans extended their lead to 14-0 when Tannehill scored a 45-yard touchdown goal for Calif Raymond earlier in the second quarter.

Raven’s kicker Justin Tucker scored two field goals in the second quarter and scored 14-6 at halftime.

The Titans used a six-game lead of 81 meters to take the lead in the third frame 21-6. Henry tossed Corey Davis a three-yard touchdown pass to end the ride. Tennessee hit again on the next trip when Tannehill started a yard touchdown.

Jackson connected with Hayden Hurst for a 15-yard score four minutes after the beginning of the fourth quarter and cut the titans by 16 points. The Ravens flipped the ball over on the last two rounds of the game.

“You have done a great job,” said Ravens coach John Harbaugh. “I felt like they won football. They did it in a difficult environment and did the job. They will continue to develop and we wish them all the best. I am disappointed that we did not play football as we did . ” had to play to win the game.

“It will be with us for a long time.”

Tannehill completed 7 of 14 passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns in victory. Raven newcomer Marquise Brown had seven catches for 126 yards in defeat. The titans had no turnover while forcing three raven sales.

“It is great to see the players play a game plan that the coaches are working very hard on,” said Titan coach Mike Vrabel. “All the credit goes to the coaches and the players who went out there and executed them. They were locked up all week and then came here in a hostile, difficult environment and were able to set off for the quick start we talked about. “

The Titans will face the Kansas City Chiefs or the Houston Texans in the AFC Championship game at 3:05 p.m. EST January 19th. Kansas City receives Houston at 3:05 p.m. EST Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

“This is my second year in the league,” said Jackson. “A lot of people don’t make it into the playoffs. I have a great team. I don’t have to worry about what people are saying. I’ll just go ahead and prepare for next year.”