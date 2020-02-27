[NFL reporter Kimberley A. Martin jumps to ESPN from Yahoo Sports activities]

Veteran NFL reporter Kimberley A. Martin is building the move to ESPN from Yahoo Sporting activities.

In accordance to a launch from the community, Martin will formally start out at ESPN on March nine. She will cover the NFL all through the 12 months while crafting for ESPN.com and contributing to the network’s NFL programming, these types of as NFL Stay and Sunday NFL Countdown, in addition to SportsCenter.

Martin was with Yahoo as a senior NFL writer since 2018, composing columns, attributes, and profiles. In addition to masking the league as a reporter, she also hosted “Cover 3” with Michelle Gingras and Liz Losa, which essentially served as an all-feminine pregame exhibit for Yahoo’s streaming telecast of Monday Night Soccer.

Sooo… I have some “news”: I’ve definitely beloved performing at @YahooSports the previous two seasons. …But I’m Incredibly energized for my up coming chapter: NFL Reporter for ESPN, wherever I’ll contribute yr-round to NFL reveals, SportsCenter + far more https://t.co/b09j1vDBlB — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) February 27, 2020

ESPN’s announcement comes days immediately after The Huge Lead’s Bobby Burack described that the network was demonstrating fascination in selecting Martin. The on-digital camera interviews she did for Yahoo must very easily translate to conversations and profiles for ESPN, fitting correct into the network’s model of coverage.

“It truly is what I have completed my entire daily life is betting on myself.”@ByKimberleyA talked to Dak Prescott about his potential and prospective new deal with the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/ZDMn9XY7ze — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) February 11, 2020

In addition to her stint with Yahoo, Martin has held various large-profile careers masking the NFL. She adopted the New York Jets for five seasons at Newsday in advance of moving to the Buffalo News as a columnist. Martin then moved to the Washington Submit for one of the greatest defeat reporter gigs obtainable, masking the Washington Redskins as a columnist for the 2017 year and by means of the 2018 offseason.

Congrats and welcome to @ByKimberleyA. The veteran NFL reporter is becoming a member of our @ESPNNFL group. She formally starts off March 9 and will add to our year-spherical coverage. https://t.co/KkRBVpoafx pic.twitter.com/7rZoMbCrFM — invoice hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) February 27, 2020

“ESPN is a aspiration place for a sports activities reporter,” Martin reported in ESPN’s official launch. “Working at a television network will allow for me to deliver insight on the game, its personalities and the massive problems impacting the sport from a various angle.”

