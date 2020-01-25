NFL star Antonio Brown turns into police

Because of his offensive performance, Antonio Brown was well on his way to starting a career in the Hall of Fame, but thanks to some bad decisions, he may never play in the NFL again.

Since he announced his dissatisfaction with the Pittsburgh Steelers, things hadn’t gone well for the broad recipient. The team exchanged him for Oakland last March, but the Raiders released him after his relationship with their front office was strained. This allowed him to report back to the patriots who had released him after being charged with assault and wrongdoing.

Legal issues continue

Brown has not played in the NFL since September and spends most of his time in his Florida home. There he got into legal difficulties again, because after an incident, in which he himself was involved, an arrest warrant was given to the trainer and driver of a delivery company.

According to the driver, Browns and his trainer, Glenn Holt is said to have beaten and robbed him. The only reason an arrest warrant was issued is because Brown has decided to ignore the police and has returned to his home while Holt was arrested for battery and burglary charges.

On January 23, the NFL star decided to coordinate the law enforcement matter by officially surrendering.

First day in court

After spending a night in prison, Brown first appeared in court when he was released on a $ 110,000 bond. There are certain provisions associated with his release.

Antonio must hand over his passport and firearms, and must also wear a GPS monitor when he leaves home. He was also instructed not to communicate with the victim and to undergo drug testing and mental health assessments.

