NFL star Von Miller is in good spirits after testing positive for coronavirus

AURORA, Colo. >> Von Miller has the coronaviruses and the NFL star wanted to come up with his diagnosis to show the serious illness.

“I’ll do whatever I have to do to get there!” Miller wrote in an Instagram post tonight. “Take this seriously. It’s definitely for REAL.”

The Super Bowl MVP is the highest-profile NFL football player announcing it’s COVID-19 contract. Last month, NBA star Kevin Durant was among several members of the Brooklyn Network tested positive.

“Von wants to let everyone outside know it’s serious; it doesn’t just happen for the elderly in nursing homes,” agent Joby Branion told the Associated Press today.

Miller told KUSA-TV in Denver that he developed a cough two days ago and when his asthma nebulizer didn’t clear things up, he decided to test for the coronavirus and the test came back positive today. .

“I’m in spirits,” Miller said on the television station. “I don’t feel sick or hurt or anything like that.”

The Broncos released a statement, saying Miller “elected to share his diagnosis by publicly emphasizing that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus.”

“Von is doing well and recovering from home self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who follow all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community,” the team added.

Branion said that aside from his allergies to grass, the 31-year-old Miller is the picture of health.

“Von lives to take care of his health and his body and hit him too,” Branion said. “Hopefully, it was like the 85 percent who kicked this disease in their teeth in two weeks. But the bottom line is he got it, too.”

Brandion said Miller is in good spirits during his quarantine at his Denver area and that the Broncos linebacker plans to speak publicly about his diagnosis on Friday.

Branion said Miller went for a test after he started coughing a couple of days ago and consulted with the Broncos medical team.

“I saw him a lot sick after games. He is allergic to grass and after he was flooded with pollen, it sounded worse,” Branion said.

Miller, who was recently a unanimous pick of the entire NFL-Decent team in the 2010s, said in a conference call last week that he was trained in San Francisco before returning home to Colorado when the measures settled. in-house comes into effect with the virus.

Branion says Miller isn’t sure how he became infected.

“He’s been home for a month. Now he’s locked-down, locked-down? No, but he was sort of staying home,” Branion said. “What happened? We don’t know.

“But he can get you. He got it, and he’s Superman!”

Miller is the second active NFL player to recognize positive tests during the coronavirus pandemic that has sickened more than 2 million people worldwide, causing tens of thousands to die and sending millions into unemployment.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen said he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago. New Orleans head coach Sean Payton revealed last month that he tested positive for the virus. The Los Angeles Chargers last week revealed a positive test and symptom for identified members of their organization.