NFL Team Owner Votes 14 Playoffs

The NFL is preparing for normal season and playoffs. Super Bowl Chase has two additional wildcard teams.

The NFL team owners voted on Tuesday, planning to launch on time for the 2020 season, so they increased the playoffs by one team at each conference and voted for a total of 14 next season.

The owner awarded one of these additional games to CBS and one to NBC during a conference call discussing the league business after the annual meeting was canceled due to a new coronavirus. According to football operations director Troy Vincent, three-quarters of the 32 owners had to approve the change, and the vote was unanimous.

Regarding the opening of the season on September 10, NFL Chief Lawyer Jeff Pash said: “All of our focus is on the usual traditional season. The regular season of the game and full playoffs.”

This includes international matches in England and Mexico, as well as two stadiums still under construction in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

“I hope international games will be part of this year’s schedule,” Pash added. “We are just as optimistic that we expect the situation in the United States to be playable in the full season. This is also true for our international partners. Obviously, that is because authorities in other countries, We need to work closely with the Public Health Service and other government authorities to make sure they are completely safe. “

Contingencies are being discussed for all potential interruptions caused by the coronavirus.

For the first expansion of the postseason field since 1990, when the NFL transitions from 10 qualifiers to 12 qualifiers, only the best performing AFC and NFC teams will get buys in the new format. The top two teams in each meeting skipped past wildcard weekends. The seventh seed is the second seed, the sixth is the third seed, and the fifth is the fourth seed in a wildcard game.

Three games are set for Saturday and Sunday, January 9-10. The NFL schedule is on hold. According to League Chief Media and Business Officer Brian Lorapp, the schedule may be announced on May 9 to give the NFL “flexibility”.

CBS will broadcast one of the new games on January 10, around 4:40 pm. EST [Eastern Standard Time. The game is also available on CBS All Access Live Stream. The individually tailored television broadcast of the game tailored for young audiences will be broadcast on Nickelodeon.

NBC, its new streaming service, Peacock and Spanish-language Telemundo, will air another new game on January 10, around 8:15 pm. EST.

“It will definitely be different,” said Thomas Davis, a Washington Redskins linebacker. “It will be weird. Basically, the second team [at each meeting] is punished for being a good football team.

“It not only increases competitiveness, but also adds teams and allows hot teams in the second half of the season, like Titans, to run. Teams that may not have participated in the playoffs usually get the chance. But I like it. “

The team president and owner have been advised on the current plan to implement the draft on April 23-25.

Peter O’Reilly, who oversees the organization of major events such as Super Bowl and Draft, said that all NFL preparations are designed to “ensure that the selection process is assured.” This means that all teams are dealt with fairly. To “celebrate and welcome” the league drafters. Involvement of fans “Providing fans with escape and perhaps allowing access to virtual fans”; as a fundraiser for people and communities affected by the pandemic.

