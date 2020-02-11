N’Golo Kante only takes ten minutes to pay off his Mini Cooper S.

Brilliant cars come with brilliant wages.

It’s no secret how well Premier League footballers are paid, and this is often most evident when you see the vehicles they drive.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Heung-min Son own the extremely expensive Ferrari LaFerrari, while Roberto Firmino and Dele Alli Rolls Royce Phantoms drive.

Arsenal man Aubameyang tops the charts because he owns the most expensive car in the top English class

But a footballer who keeps up the trend of driving a striking automobile is N’Golo Kante.

The humble Chelsea midfielder, who is known as one of the nice boys in football, instead drives a vehicle that we mortals are more familiar with – a Mini Cooper S.

It’s no surprise that Kante is making enough money to be able to afford his car in no time, says Fixter.co.uk.

On the soccer field, Edge only needs 10 minutes and 15 seconds to repay the dosh that he needs for the motor.

Kant’s choice of vehicle shows how much he is a man of people

Fixter analyzed this season’s top players based on their annual salary and position to compile a list of 200 soccer players from all 20 teams. He examined every possible track and source to determine which cars each player owned, including player media clippings, social media accounts, and fan websites.

The car price and the annual salary of each player are then used to calculate how many minutes they have to be on the field to be able to afford their car and how many games this involves.

Below are the Premier League players with the most expensive cars

Top 10 PL players with the most expensive car

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Ferrari

2. Heung-min Son – Ferrari

3. Paul Pogba – McLaren

4. Roberto Firmino – Rolls Royce

5. Dele Alli – Rolls Royce

6. Michy Batshuayi – Rolls Royce

7. Mesut Ozil – Lamborghini

8. Sergio Aguero – Lamborghini

9. Mohamed Salah – Lamborghini

10. Nicolas Pepe – Lamborghini

Danny Murphy says Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino is interchangeable

So it is Arsenal and Tottenham that advance Aubameyang and Son with a Ferrari LaFerrari model that brings you an incredible £ 1,150,000.

Wantaway Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is third with a McLaren P1.

Son’s Spurs teammate Alli and Liverpool striker Firmino are just behind with Rolls Royce Phantoms.

Michy Batshuayi is somewhat surprising in sixth place in these charts as he plays a small role at Chelsea.

At the bottom are Mesut Ozil, Sergio Aguero, Mohamed Salah and Nicolas Pepe, all of whom own Lamborghinis.

Now let’s look at the table that shows which players need the shortest playing time to be able to afford their car

Top 10 PL players with the shortest playing time to afford a car

1. N’Golo Edge – Mini Cooper

2. Tanguy N’dombele – Volkswagen

3. David de Gea – Aston Martin

4. Angelo Ogbonna – Fiat

5. Joao Moutinho – Jaguar

6. Bernard – Porsche

7. Jan Vertonghen – Ford

8. Kevin De Bruyne – Mercedes

9. Andre Gomes – Audi

10. Mikhail Antonio – Mercedes

Edge is the player who is on the field for the shortest amount of time before the money he paid for his Mini Cooper S is earned again.

Behind him is Spurs midfielder Tanguy N’Dombele, who owns a Volkswagen Touraeg.

David de Gea in third is a surprise considering that he owns an Aston Martin that wouldn’t be cheap, but maybe this shows how much the Manchester United goalkeeper is paid.

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna drives a Fiat, while Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen owns a Ford.

And maybe, when you’re done reading, Edge will choose a brand new Mini …