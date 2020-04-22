Nguyen Phan Que Mai, Author of ‘The Mountains Sing’: NPR

Ngyuen Phan Que Mai grew up amidst the devastation of the Vietnam War. She worked as a street salesman before going to college in Australia and becoming a writer.

Author Nguyen Phan Que Mai is a poet and world traveler whose first novel, The Mountains Sing, is about four generations of a Vietnamese family who endures many hardships – something she understands well.

The 47-year-old writer was born in North Vietnam, but grew up in a small, downtrodden, hungry, and horrified village in the South. “As a kid, I saw so many people with missing arms,” ​​she recalls. “I saw mothers without children, people committing suicide because their loved ones did not return.”

Those images stayed with her as she wrote The Mountains Sing, focusing on grandma and niece. She also modeled one character on her uncle, who fought the Americans in the 1960s and ’70s.

“He came back from the destructive war, an equally wretched man,” she says. “And the thing about this book is that it gives voice to trauma and PTSD in Vietnam.”

Que Mai says that as a research, she interviewed other war veterans. And though her grandparents died before she was born, she texted their family in her novel.

“I took the story of my father’s mother, who died in the great famine of 1945,” she says. “It is a catastrophe as a result of the Second World War, where two million Vietnamese died. It was awful, and my grandfather died, along with his youngest son and brother.”

The total number of deaths in that famine has never been confirmed, as history is still being written. Following the famine of the 1940s, Que Mai also criticizes the aims of the brutal land reform of the Viet Minh of the 1950s, when her grandfather was beaten, imprisoned, and died “because of the Viet Minh policy at that time, punishing landowners “

Vietnamese famine politics and land reform are historical events rarely recorded in fiction, says Viet Thanh Ngyuen. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the 2015 novel The Sympathizer says he was so impressed by the manuscript of The Mountains Sing that he sent it to his agent to publish it.

“It seems, in some ways, the Vietnamese version of The Grapes of Wrath,” says Nguyen, “because it describes this time period in Vietnamese history that is deeply traumatic, and yet not well understood, and in many ways it is a period of time that completely contradicted how the North Vietnamese and the Communist Party viewed themselves. “

Ngyuen says writings about these traumas have long been discouraged, even censored. He says the fact that Que Mai wrote The Mountains Sing in English, her second language, ensures that the novel has a global reach.

“It’s a really crucial novel in terms of the story it deals with, but also in its way of looking at normal people who are just subject to a completely unexpected catastrophe,” he says, “in a similar way to what we are as Americans and the rest of the world [are] going through this pandemic. It’s a true proof of the character it shows. “

Ngyuen says he is also moved by Que Mai’s poetry and her own life story. As she puts it, while her family was poor, her mother loaned her books and borrowed friends: “Lack of food is made up of songs outside Vietnamese poetry.”

Before school in the morning, she worked in the rice fields and harvested shrimp to sell to neighbors. On the streets of the village, she sold cigarettes and curtains and handicrafts that she made from bamboo. “At that time, Vietnam was under the American embargo. So life was very difficult,” she says. “We barely had enough to eat. So everyone had to work hard.”

Que Mai describes herself as a well-behaved girl who loves to read books by American writer Laura Ingalls Wilder. She kept a diary, and when she was 10, won a writing contest. She learned English in eighth grade, and won a prestigious scholarship to study business management at an Australian university.

I can only write “The Mountains Sing” after experiencing difficult times. Only by experiencing on my own the challenges facing the poorest of the poorest, most desperate, can I have that empathy.

“Here the Vietnamese said ‘good luck hiding inside bad luck,’ because I was so desperate. I studied day and night, and came out as a top student.”

Que Mai says after college, she got marketing work in Australia, and later became one of the first investors in the Vietnamese stock market. She has consulted for international organizations, including the U.N., earned her master’s degree in creative writing, and began translating poetry before continuing to write her own poetry and prose. She and her husband traveled the world, living in Bangladesh, Hanoi, Manila, Belgium and Indonesia.

“Looking back,” she says, “I’m grateful for the experiences. Because I can only write The Mountains Sing that we lived through tough times. Just by experiencing alone the challenges facing the poorest of the poorest, most desperate. , I can have that empathy. “

Ngyuen Phan Que Mai and her husband, a diplomat, were forced to evacuate their home in Jakarta for the coronavirus pandemic. They are now in Munich with their 20-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son.

She has now finished her second novel, about Amerasians in Vietnam, sons of American military men. “During the war many of them were abandoned, and after the war, they were discriminated against. They suffered so much. Many of them are desperately looking for their parents,” she says. “And there are American veterans who came back to Vietnam to look for the children they once refused in the past. There’s a heartbreak there.”

This story was radio edited by Nina Gregory and adapted for the Internet by Mandalit del Barco and Petra Mayer.