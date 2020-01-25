NHL All-Star Game 2020: time, TV schedule, live stream

The top players of hockey will adjust for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday evening. The exhibition starts at 7.15 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationwide on NBC.

For the fifth consecutive year, the NHL faces all All-Stars in a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams. Fans voted for the captain to represent each division, after which the competition announced the rest of the rosters at the end of December. Fans also chose the “Last Men In” for the game with a voice in early January.

The first matchup in the tournament brings the Atlantic division under fire with scorers like David Pastrnak and Jack Eichel against a Metropolitan Division team led by Mathew Barzal and John Carlson. (The Metro would have a stronger line-up, but it has already lost Alex Ovechkin, Artemi Panarin and others to injuries or a decision to rest.)

The Central Division, led by Captain Nathan McKinnon and Blackhawks star Patrick Kane, will be the successor to the Pacific Division, highlighted by the Oilers’ Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The winners of those respective matchups meet in a final to determine the champion. The Pacific and Metro have each won twice in this format in the last four years.

2020 NHL All-Star Game schedule

Game 1: Metropolitan versus Atlantic, 7:15 pm CT

Game 2: Pacific versus Central, 8:15 pm CT

Game 3: Eastern champion versus Western champion, 9.15 pm CT

TV: NBC

Livestream: NBC Sports Live