NHL All-Star Game includes a 3-on-3 display among the best players, per report – Up News Info

According to an ESPN report, the NHL All-Star Game this year will include a three-to-three game between the best US and Canadian players, in addition to the three-to-three tournament between stars in all four divisions.

The report says the competition expects to announce all the details of the new event and a new element of skill competition later this week. The All-Star Weekend takes just under two weeks, with Stanley Cup title defender St. Louis Blues celebrating in the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

This will be the third consecutive All-Star weekend in which the NHL has invited the best players to participate. In 2018, American team players. UU. They demonstrated skill competition exercises for their gold medal race at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Last year, Kendall Coyne Schofield made waves when he participated in the fastest skating competition and the Arizona Coyotes striker defeated Clayton Keller. In the most important pin event, Brianna Decker booked a better time than the winner Leon Draisaitl when he demonstrated the exercise.

History was written and the barriers were broken. It was a great honor to be the first woman to participate in the @nhl All Star Skills Competition last night. I can’t wait to see what the future holds! #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/Sc125oBGCx

– Kendall Coyne Schofield (@KendallCoyne) January 26, 2019

According to ESPN, all players who participate this year in the All-Star Weekend game are for the American or Canadian national teams and are members of the Professional Professional Hockey Players Association, which boycotted professional hockey in search of a sustainable team competition. business model that can pay athletes properly.

The NHL Stars Weekend takes place from January 24-26 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.