NHL All-Star Game: Patrick Kane scores twice, but Central Division loses

ST. LOUIS – Trailing 3-0 at the start of their semi-final against the Pacific Division, the hometown roared when the Central Division – right with four Blues players in the city – finally scored.

Then they realized it was actually Patrick Kane who had scored, and the anger that dominated Kane’s entire weekend in St. Louis returned.

“Had a lot of fun this weekend and I thought that was a very cool moment,” said Kane. “I tried to put my hand on my ear to hear the anger, but then I showed them that I am playing with the Blues players, I have the same sweater as them. I just enjoyed it.”

Kane later scored again in the glorified scrimmage to keep the score short at 5-5, but the Pacific then withdrew for a 10-5 victory.

As all attendees knew (and on the ice), none of the players made an almost 100 percent effort – Kane said he checked one escape to see if there was a defender in the back, only to find out that nobody was around at all – but the All-Star of the Blackhawks seemed somewhat irritated by the constant struggle of the Central Division.

Because the NHL has switched to the current format, they are 1-5.

“Central can’t get over the hump,” Kane grinned. “We won and lost one in the final last year. Every time you look at the selection, you always think that you have a very good selection with some players in the team, and for whatever reason, we can’t do it. ”

Tracking finally upcoming

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced on Friday that the competition will fully implement puck and player tracking technology from the playoffs and then league-wide at the start of next season.

All-Star Weekend announcements about tracking are not new, as the NHL has been teasing its imminence for years, but later quietly pushed back the timeline. However, this statement feels official.

The technology is expected to transform the modern state of hockey analysis, which currently uses a number of unique event-based statistics – such as shooting attempts (Corsi) and zone entry – as stand-ins for heat maps that have been realistic to make impossible.

The automated tracker will produce around 2,000 data points per second, but offers much more convincing and complete information about a game or a player than manual tracking.

Kane is in favor of playoffs change

Patrick Kane was asked on Thursday about the classification of the playoffs proposed by the NBA for a no. 8-to-no. 9 play-in game.

He offered a different, but equally interesting, format change as a response.

Kane’s idea – not that he is the first to suggest it – is a conference-free and division-free 16-team play-off, where the number 1 team in the competition plays number 16, number 2 at number 15 and so on.

Even those teams are as far apart as Boston and Los Angeles, for example.

“I always enjoyed playing different teams in play-offs,” he said. “I know they like the division matchup and the rivalry, but I think that’s where rivalry is created: in the playoffs. Of course Vancouver wasn’t in our division, but we had such a big rivalry with them – when we played them in the regular season after our play-off series, it was a crazy game. I know they want the division’s rivalry, but I think you can create that rivalry somewhere else. “