NHL All-Star weekend with the 3-on-3 game for women

Loading...

A person with immediate knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Associated Press that the national team players of women representing the United States and Canada will participate in a three-in-three event at the NHL All-Star Game within two weeks.

The person spoke to the AP on Monday on condition of anonymity because the NHL is not scheduled to announce his plans until later this week. ESPN.com reported the news for the first time on Sunday evening.

It is unclear when the three-to-three scrimmage will be held during the weekend of festivities in St. Louis, Missouri. The All-Star Game, with a series of three-to-three games, will be played on January 25, one day after the annual competence for skills.

The addition of a three-in-three women’s competition is seen as the next step in the competition’s endeavor to promote women’s hockey.

Last year, four female players were invited to participate in All-Star Game weekend events in San Jose, California.

It was where the American attacker Kendall Coyne Schofield made headlines by becoming the first woman to participate in the competency competition. Instead of the injured Colorado Avalanche attacker Nathan MacKinnon, Coyne Schofield finished seventh in eight in the fastest skater competition.

In December 2015, teams representing the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and the US-based National Women’s Hockey League played a friendly game in the run-up to the 2016 Winter Classic in Boston.

This year, in the three-to-three scrimmage, some of the world’s most prominent players from their respective countries are being played.

The latest development comes at a time when the women’s game is in motion after the CWHL had folded with six teams last spring, leaving only the NWHL with five teams.

The collapse of the CWHL eventually led to more than 200 of the world’s top players announcing that they would not play professionally in North America this season – including the NWHL. They also formed the Professional Women’s ‘Hockey Players’ Association to insist on establishing a single competition with a sustainable economic model.

The PWHPA has since launched a series of barnstorming tours in North America, with its most recent stop in Toronto last weekend. The NWHL is in the middle of its fifth season and consists of teams consisting of patchwork rosters.

A large majority – if not all – of the players participating in the NHL All-Star three-to-three game will be PWHPA members.