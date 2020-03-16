NHL declines possibility of season restart

The NHL is shrinking the possibility of restarting the season for weeks, if not more than a month.

The league and the NHL Players Association have told players on Monday that they can go home even from North America, and need to be self-isolated until March 27 while the season has stopped during a coronavirus pandemic There is. However, NHL has also warned that May may be the earliest resumption date, as it cannot provide guidance on the possibility of resuming the team practice for another 45 days.

The new directive follows the CDC’s recommendation that more than 50 people gather in the United States over the next eight weeks due to a coronavirus pandemic. Under the NHL’s new timeline, it means that the facility will not open as early as late April.

“In the light of the CDC’s recommendations, it’s hard to predict that I’m considering a lot of what’s going on in March or April,” said Agent Jay Grossman.

The league said it would consider reopening the training facility after the end of the self-quarantine period in late March, “according to global trends.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last week that the league’s downtime will last for at least a month. After saying that the season was “paused” at the end, Commissioner Gary Betman had not decided when the NHL could resume play.

“The recovery will continue until it can be restarted properly, carefully and safely,” Bettman said last week. “No one knows how long the pause will last. Even the medical community cannot reliably predict it. And what we’re doing is modeling every possible alternative So we can know what our options and alternatives are when it’s appropriate to get back to work. “

The U.S. government imposed a travel ban from Europe for non-citizens that lasts until mid-April. Currently, the NHL roster includes 233 European athletes, including major scorer Leon Dreicytal from Germany, and more on minor contracts. It is unknown how long to go home.

“I spoke with some players who are clearly doing their best to scramble to return to the safest and most comfortable environment reachable at this point,” Grossman said.

Players were previously instructed to stay in the team city and wait. The league and the union have discussed the possibility that players will return to the team training facility next week or so, but their plans have changed as well. These facilities are currently closed to players.

“We are in constant contact with NHL and are constantly re-evaluating,” said NHLPA Executive Director Donfert last week. “Every date you choose is just the best guess and may be as likely to be correct as any other guess.”

Vice-Chair Bill Daily said that the AP team had been instructed to arrange and pay players on a contract basis. This is in light of ECHL’s minor league decision to cancel the rest of the season.

The NHL suspended the season, leaving 189 games before the playoffs. Bettman said he was optimistic about the resumption and award of the Stanley Cup. The Stanley Cup has been distributed only twice since 1893.

