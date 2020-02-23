[nhl-notebook:-caps’-ovechkin-scores-700th-objective-in-reduction]



Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin grew to become the eighth member of the NHL’s 700-intention club on Saturday right after scoring four: 50 into the third period during a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J.

Ovechkin, 34, scored his milestone goal following unleashing a one-timer from the proper circle that sailed earlier goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood.

The 3-time Hart Trophy recipient’s 42nd objective of the season tied the contest at two and allowed him to sign up for Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Jaromir Jagr, Brett Hull, Marcel Dionne, Phil Esposito and Mike Gartner in the unique club.

Ovechkin was mobbed by his teammates, who rushed off the bench to rejoice on the ice. The group at Prudential Heart gave him an ovation even nevertheless the Devils misplaced their guide on the perform.

–The Carolina Hurricanes have been compelled to use an crisis goaltender just after injuries sidelined starter James Reimer and backup Petr Mrazek during the first two periods of their sport against the host Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dave Ayres, 42, took above as the Hurricanes’ unexpected emergency goaltender. He reportedly is the Zamboni operator for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. The Maple Leafs promptly took benefit with two goals in a span of one: 34 towards the unlikely netminder, trimming the Hurricanes’ direct to 4-three.

Per league principles, Ayres was available to enjoy for either workforce as a 3rd selection in web. He changed into a Hurricanes sweater, but other gear, this kind of as his goalie mask and pads, incorporated Maple Leafs and Marlies logos.

–The Toronto Maple Leafs obtained ahead Miikka Salomaki from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Ben Harpur.

Salomaki, 26, tallied a person target in 5 online games with the Predators this period. He used areas of 6 seasons with Nashville, notching a full of 27 details (12 ambitions, 15 helps) in 167 game titles.

Harpur, 25, has not appeared in an NHL recreation this year. He invested pieces of 4 seasons with the Ottawa Senators from 2015-19, submitting seven factors (one particular aim, six assists) in 103 online games.

