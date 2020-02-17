[nhl-notebook:-devils-deal-coleman,-greene-several-hours-apart]



The New Jersey Devils traded 21-objective scorer Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday in trade for a prospect and a initial-round choose, several hours immediately after delivery off captain Andy Greene.

The Devils obtained prospect Nolan Foote from Tampa as nicely as a to start with-spherical choose from Vancouver. The pick, which Tampa owned the legal rights to, will be a first-rounder in the 2020 draft if the Canucks make the playoffs. If the Canucks skip the playoffs, the pick defers to a 2021 to start with-rounder.

Foote, 19, has 15 objectives and 18 helps for Kelowna of the WHL. He was the 27th total selection in the 2019 draft.

Coleman, a 28-year old forward, entered Sunday’s action tied for the staff direct in targets. He was fourth on the workforce in points with 31. He has a single year left on his contract at $1.8 million.

–In the Devils’ other trade, the New York Islanders acquired the veteran defenseman Greene from the New Jersey Devils in trade for minimal league defenseman David Quenneville and a 2021 2nd-spherical decide.

Greene, 37, has spent all 14 of his NHL seasons with the Devils, with 246 details (49 plans, 197 helps) in 923 profession game titles, which ranks seventh in franchise history. He has two plans and 9 assists in 53 games this season.

Greene, who was in his fifth time as New Jersey’s captain, is established to be an unrestricted free agent at the conclude of the time. New Jersey is 14th in the 16-crew Eastern Conference.

–The St. Louis Blues’ postponed recreation against the host Anaheim Ducks will be performed March 11.

The NHL declared the program adjust for the game that to begin with was postponed soon after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during the very first period of time last Tuesday.

The activity will get started with the rating tied at 1, as it was at the time of the postponement. It will stick to a comprehensive 60-moment structure, even so.

–The Columbus Blue Jackets placed appropriate wing Cam Atkinson on hurt reserve as he proceeds to get well from an ankle injury sustained previously this month.

The transfer is retroactive to Feb. eight, when the damage happened in a two-one loss to the Colorado Avalanche. He is expected to miss out on two to a few months of motion.

Atkinson also went on IR in December with an ankle sprain and skipped 12 video games.

–The Carolina Hurricanes will host a 2021 NHL Stadium Series video game, the NHL introduced Saturday evening.

The outdoor activity will be played Feb. 20, 2021, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, residence to North Carolina Point out football. The opponent will be declared at a later date.

