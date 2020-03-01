[nhl-notebook:-lightning’s-stamkos-wants-medical-procedures,-out-six-8-months]



FILE Photo: Feb 17, 2020 Denver, Colorado, United states Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) in the 3rd period from the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Middle. Necessary Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-United states of america Today Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will undergo medical procedures Monday and miss out on somewhere around six to eight months, the group declared Saturday.

Just before puck fall in a matinee recreation in opposition to the traveling to Calgary Flames, the corporation issued a statement that explained Stamkos will go to St. Louis for surgical treatment to mend a lingering core muscle mass personal injury. His rehab timeline would have him returning to the Lightning’s lineup in mid-April at the earliest — following the begin of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Stamkos, 30, did not skate a single change in the final time period of the club’s 4-3 dwelling decline to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday evening, then missed the Lightning’s five-2 defeat Thursday from the browsing Chicago Blackhawks.

A 12-yr veteran and 60-objective scorer in the 2011-12 marketing campaign, Stamkos developed 66 details — 29 of them on targets — through 57 online games this time, position him 2nd on the workforce in both types. He was the No. one general select in the 2008 NHL Draft, selected by the Lightning.

–Chicago Blackhawks forwards Andrew Shaw and Zack Smith will overlook the relaxation of the time with accidents, the team introduced.

Shaw has been in the league’s concussion protocol given that Dec. three after getting injured on Nov. 30 in a seven-three loss to the Colorado Avalanche. In 26 games on the year, Shaw has 3 ambitions and seven helps.

Smith, 31, hasn’t played considering the fact that Feb. 12 when he sustained a hand injury in a 3- decline to the Vancouver Canucks. It’s a again personal injury, even so, that will sideline him extensive-time period the workforce explained he is scheduled to have operation on Friday.

–The Columbus Blue Jackets activated defenseman Ryan Murray from wounded reserve.

Murray, 26, skipped the past 34 online games immediately after suffering a reduce-system damage on Dec. 14 at Ottawa. He has recorded two objectives and five helps in 24 online games this period.

He has 108 details (15 objectives, 93 assists) and 104 penalty minutes in 344 video games considering that producing his NHL debut with Columbus in 2013-14.

