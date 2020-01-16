NHL reportedly struggling to ease tensions between Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML033bbba4abe4e60dabbb7f9795b6f36711%

The hostility of Zack Kassian and Matthew Tkachuk makes Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and NHL look forward to the next team meeting.

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the competition has taken important steps this week to calm tensions between both parties before Kassian’s suspension ends just in time for him to play in the next & # 39; Battle of Alberta & # 39 ;. LeBrun reported that George Parros, head of NHL Player Security, and director of the hockey operations Colin Campbell, had a separate phone call this week with the general managers of both teams, showing that both parties needed to calm down for the next game.

In addition, Parros, once a well-known NHL performer, will visit Rogers Place in Edmonton for the next edition of the rivalry to ensure that colder heads triumph in the midst of a battle between the two teams.

Kassian was suspended Monday for inciting a fight with Tkachuk after the main flame antagonist had criticized him with two controversial blows on January 11. Since the original coup, the striker has suggested several times that he will seek retaliation in Tkachuk in the future.

“I don’t cry for the blows, it’s hockey. It’s a hockey game. It’s tough,” Kassian told reporters on Tuesday. “You play with fire, you will eventually be burned. He has tampered with the wrong man and I don’t think he realizes that we are in the same division and (I) have a great memory.”

Oilers star Leon Draisaitl supported Kassian this week when he told reporters that he “would probably get rid of the ice, quot; if he notices that he is playing with Tkachuk in the next game of the Stars, in which the two rivals of the division find themselves present, for once, as teammates.

Tkachuk meanwhile chose not to comment on the situation for the Calgary match against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday and suggested that journalists ask him and his teammates again about the still tense rivalry closer to the rematch at the end of the month

Flames general manager Brad Treliving told reporters on Thursday that his organization has no doubts about how Tkachuk behaves on or next to the ice and that they want him to continue playing in the same way.

“What really disturbed me, I am not a big fan of the media conversation and everything else, some remarks made by Matthew,” Treliving told Sportsnet. “Number one, we have his back. I think there are 30 teams other than ours who bring him straight to his team from New York. And I think some nonsense is the best way to say it, write it, tweet it or speak it, I think that is exactly that. “

The Oilers and Flames meet again in Edmonton on January 29, and the hockey world is watching.