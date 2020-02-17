[nhl-roundup:-archibald-nets-ot-winner-for-oilers]



February 17, 2020

Josh Archibald capped a two-aim functionality by scoring three: 57 into extra time to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-three victory in opposition to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday in Raleigh, N.C.

Archibald’s 2nd intention of the game and ninth of the period was assisted by Leon Draisaitl. It came on the team’s only shot on objective in the further session soon after Carolina experienced the initial 4 in additional time. Archibald recorded a multi-purpose performance for the initial time this period.

Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, who finished a 3-sport highway excursion by profitable on back again-to-back days immediately after Saturday’s 4-one triumph at Florida. Edmonton’s overtime record enhanced to five-6, when the staff gained a match that prolonged over and above regulation for the to start with time given that a four-3 shootout victory above Arizona on Nov. 24.

Sebastian Aho offered two targets and an support for Carolina. Trevor van Riemsdyk experienced the other objective just 12 seconds into the contest when fellow defenseman Jaccob Slavin equipped two helps.

Devils four, Blue Jackets three (SO)

Jesper Bratt scored in the seventh round of the shootout for host New Jersey, which capped a busy working day by coming back again from a two-objective deficit to outlast Columbus in Newark, N.J.

The Devils, who entered Sunday with the fourth-fewest points in the NHL, traded captain Andy Greene to the New York Islanders a couple of hrs right before faceoff and dealt heart Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning all through the video game.

Joey Anderson, Nicholas Merkley and Palmieri all scored in the second period for the Devils, when goalie Mackenzie Blackwood produced a career-high 52 will save. The 55 photographs versus ended up the most surrendered by New Jersey considering the fact that the St. Louis Blues racked up 57 pictures in a six-5 overtime get on March 10, 1984.

Penguins five, Purple Wings one

Patric Hornqvist scored two ambitions in the initially two durations and extra an support as Pittsburgh eased previous viewing Detroit.

Captain Sidney Crosby, Sam Lafferty and defenseman Kris Letang also scored for Pittsburgh and Andrew Agozzino included an assist. Matt Murray built 27 saves for the Penguins in their third gain over Detroit this year.

Valtteri Filppula scored the lone objective for Detroit, which went winless on its four-video game road journey.

Bruins 3, Rangers 1

Jaroslav Halak built 25 will save and traveling to Boston recorded a victory above New York.

Charlie McAvoy scored late in the initial period and Charlie Coyle scored a quick-handed target late in the second as the Bruins improved to 13-three-one in their previous 17 online games and moved 3 details forward of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the most details in the league.

The Bruins also conquer the Rangers for the fourth consecutive time and gained their third straight general.

Senators four, Stars 3 (OT)

Ottawa’s Artem Anisimov scored on a breakaway three: 48 into additional time and the host Senators defeat Dallas in the 2nd night of again-to-backs for both teams.

Linemate Brady Tkachuk — who assisted on the winner — notched a 3-place night time with a tally and two helps. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a target and a helper, and Tyler Ennis scored for the Senators, who won for just the 2nd time in 10 video games towards Central Division teams (two-seven-one).

Dallas defensemen John Klingberg and Stephen Johns notched markers, Joe Pavelski potted a intention, and Tyler Seguin and Miro Heiskanen each assisted twice for the Stars, who lost for the very first time in five game titles (4–one) and were prevented from securing a three-sport road sweep in Eastern Canada (however they did extend their street point streak to 7 at 5–2).

Sabers 5, Maple Leafs two

Buffalo struck for 3 goals in a span of 1: 31 during the third period of time to conclude a tie and get paid a victory around traveling to Toronto.

Jack Eichel, Kyle Okposo and Jimmy Vesey scored in brief succession just after Toronto’s Zach Hyman had tied the activity at two early in the 3rd period.

Johan Larsson, who also experienced an assist, and Conor Sheary scored the other targets for the Sabres, who have gained a few in a row. Colin Miller and Rasmus Ristolainen every single additional two helps. Yegor Korshkov also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost two of a few.

Jets 3, Blackhawks two

Defenseman Nathan Beaulieu scored his initial purpose of the year early in the third time period to raise host Winnipeg past Chicago.

Mason Appleton joined Beaulieu with a goal and an support, Jack Roslovic also tallied and Connor Hellebuyck turned aside 31 pictures as the Jets improved to 5-two-one in their last eight online games.

Patrick Kane scored his staff-leading 27th target, Ryan Carpenter also tallied and Corey Crawford finished with 35 will save for the Blackhawks, who have dropped 6 of their final seven game titles (1-4-2).

Ducks five, Canucks one

Adam Henrique scored two objectives for traveling to Anaheim in a earn towards Vancouver.

Derek Grant had a target and an aid, Sam Metal and Brendan Guhle also scored, and John Gibson created 37 will save for the Ducks, who enhanced to four–two in their earlier six road game titles.

Elias Pettersson scored a energy-play goal, and Thatcher Demko created 23 will save for the Canucks, who ended up not able to retake very first location in the Pacific Division just after the Edmonton Oilers received on Saturday and Sunday to transfer a person issue in front.

Predators 2, Blues one

Kyle Turris scored the video game-successful purpose late in the 3rd interval as Nashville defeated viewing St. Louis.

Craig Smith also scored for the Predators, who received their 3rd straight sport all round even though finishing their 4-match year series sweep of the Central Division-main Blues. Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne produced 38 will save.

Tyler Bozak scored for the Blues, who dropped their fifth consecutive video game, and Jordan Binnington stopped 22 of 24 shots in objective.

