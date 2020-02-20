[nhl-roundup:-bruins-leading-oilers-on-pastrnak’s-time-beyond-regulation-aim]



February 20, 2020

David Pastrnak scored on a breakaway at one: 14 of overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the host Edmonton Oilers two-one Wednesday night time in a matchup of division leaders.

Pastrnak took a extensive guide pass from David Krejci and defeat Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith. It was Pastrnak’s 43rd aim of the season, tying him for the NHL direct with Toronto’s Auston Matthews.

Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston, which won its fourth straight video game and prevailed for the 10th time in 11 to keep on being atop the Atlantic Division and Presidents’ Trophy races. Boston goalie Tuukka Rask made 28 will save to improve to 6-one- considering the fact that returning from a concussion sustained Jan. 14.

Sam Gagner scored the lone objective for Pacific Division-foremost Edmonton, and Smith designed 32 saves. The Oilers missing for just the second time in their past six games (4-one-one) and had a two-video game winning streak snapped.

Rangers six, Blackhawks three

Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad each and every collected a goal and two helps throughout a five-goal 3rd period as browsing New York skated to a victory over Chicago.

Artemi Panarin scored his workforce-top 30th goal, and Pavel Buchnevich, Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil also tallied for the Rangers, who have gained 6 in a row on the highway and 5 of their earlier 6 general.

New York rookie Igor Shesterkin overcame an inadvertent stick inside his mask from Chicago captain Jonathan Toews to make 37 will save and enhance to 7-one- in 8 profession begins. Dominik Kubalik had two objectives for the Blackhawks, and Drake Caggiula included a intention and an aid.

Wild four, Canucks three (SO)

Alex Galchenyuk scored the tying goal late in the 3rd period of time and then gained the sport with a score in the fifth round of a shootout to lead Minnesota Wild to a victory at Vancouver.

Kevin Fiala and Luke Kunin also scored objectives and Mats Zuccarello had two assists for Minnesota, which snapped a two-video game dropping streak and offered interim head coach Dean Evason with his initial gain. Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk completed with 31 saves.

J.T. Miller scored two targets and Jay Beagle also scored for Vancouver. Quinn Hughes added a pair of helps to give him 39 for the period, tops between all rookies in the NHL. Jacob Markstrom recorded 25 will save.

Stars three, Coyotes two

Jamie Oleksiak’s 3rd-period of time intention gave Dallas a gain over visiting Arizona.

It was only the 2nd intention of the year for Oleksiak, but the very low-scoring defenseman’s attempt from the slot located its way previous Coyotes goalie Adin Hill 11: 38 into the closing frame. Dallas is five–1 over its past six video games, and seven-1-two in its last 10.

Corey Perry had a purpose and an help, and Radek Faksa also scored for the Stars. Christian Fischer and Taylor Hall were the Coyotes’ objective-scorers.

Panthers 4, Ducks 1

Vincent Trocheck and Aleksi Saarela scored next-period ambitions, and Florida acquired a highway victory more than Anaheim.

Aleksander Barkov and MacKenzie Weegar also scored, and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky experienced 35 will save as the Panthers won their second of a few consecutive video games in California and also enhanced to two– on a key 5-recreation highway vacation.

Max Jones scored a intention, and John Gibson manufactured 28 saves as the Ducks shed for the third time in their previous 4 video games and dropped the opener of a six-video game homestand.

Avalanche three, Islanders one

Pavel Francouz stopped 27 pictures, Gabriel Landeskog, Joonas Donskoi and Andre Burakovsky scored, and Colorado defeat New York in Denver.

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar had two helps each individual to aid the Avalanche snap a a few-match skid (-two-one).

Semyon Varlamov experienced 26 saves and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, who went winless on their 4-activity highway excursion as they ended up outscored 11-2. Varlamov played his to start with game in Denver considering that signing with the Islanders final summer time. He expended 8 seasons with Colorado and received a vocation-best 41 video games in 2013-14.

