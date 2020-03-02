[nhl-roundup:-flyers-defeat-rangers-for-sixth-straight-get]



Feb 22, 2020 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United states Philadelphia Flyers proper wing Travis Konecny (11) sets up for a faceoff in the initially time period for the duration of the game against the Winnipeg Jets at Wells Fargo Middle. Necessary Credit score: Kyle Ross-United states These days Sports

March two, 2020

Travis Konecny and Derek Grant each and every recorded a target and an support as the Philadelphia Flyers prolonged their winning streak to a season-significant 6 games with a five-three victory in excess of the host New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

The Flyers tied a time superior with 3 electricity-engage in ambitions and additional a small-handed tally en route to their ninth win in the previous 10 conferences with the Rangers. Philadelphia also improved to 16-five-1 in its last 22 online games and remained three details driving Washington for the lead in the Metropolitan Division.

Philadelphia’s Matt Niskanen and Sean Couturier scored electricity-participate in plans in the first period, while Michael Raffl scored a shorter-handed marker. Grant scored the Flyers’ only even-strength objective, and Konecny added the 3rd electrical power-engage in target.

New York’s Henrik Lundqvist created his initially begin since Feb. 3 and permitted 5 aims on 26 photographs, as the Rangers dropped consecutive video games for the to start with time considering that Jan. 19-21.

Capitals four, Wild three

Alex Ovechkin tallied twice in a a few-position outing to carry Washington to a acquire in excess of Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn.

Ovechkin, who scored two times in Washington’s a few-purpose initial time period, lifted his year complete to 45, tying him with the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews for the NHL’s 2nd-most. Richard Panik and Tom Wilson netted goals, and Evgeny Kuznetsov had two assists for Washington, which has gained a few of 4 and snapped a 4-video game street getting rid of streak (-4-).

Minnesota’s Kevin Fiala (aim, assist) and Zach Parise produced ability-perform tallies, Ryan Donato also scored and Alex Stalock built 26 will save for the Wild, who opened March with a reduction right after going nine-four-1 previous month to go into the playoff race.

Blue Jackets 5, Canucks 3

Emil Bemstrom scored the go-in advance aim on the power perform with 1: 37 remaining in regulation as Columbus rallied to defeat checking out Vancouver.

Riley Nash, Zach Werenski and Kevin Stenlund just about every experienced a target and an aid for the Blue Jackets, who scored 4 periods in the closing seven: 21 to get over a three-1 deficit. Gustav Nyquist added an empty-netter with 11 seconds to go, and Ryan Murray had two helps.

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, producing just his second start off because a Dec. 29 knee personal injury that demanded medical procedures, stopped 36 pictures. The Blue Jackets, who taken care of the Japanese Conference’s second and last wild-card playoff place, snapped a two-activity skid and received for just the 2nd time in their earlier 12 video games (2-five-five).

Kings 4, Golden Knights 1

Rookie goaltender Cal Petersen built 42 will save and Anze Kopitar scored two objectives as Los Angeles snapped the franchise-report-tying 8-activity successful streak of Vegas in Las Vegas.

Alex Iafallo had a objective and an aid and Trevor Lewis scored a aim for Los Angeles, which gained its 3rd consecutive sport. Drew Doughty and Ben Hutton just about every extra two helps for the Kings, who improved to 6-two-1 in their previous 9 video games.

Shea Theodore scored for Pacific Division-foremost Vegas, which experienced its 1st decline because Feb. 11, when it was blanked at Minnesota 4-. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 13 of 17 pictures, losing for the initially time in 6 commences. The Kings are in past put in the division.

Flames three, Panthers

Cam Talbot designed 38 will save, and captain Mark Giordano experienced a few helps in his third recreation back again from an damage absence, foremost Calgary to a shutout acquire in excess of Florida at Dawn, Fla.

The decline was the seventh in a row at residence for Florida, tying a franchise report formerly set in 2003.

Johnny Gaudreau collected a aim and an help, and Milan Lucic and defenseman T.J. Brodie also tallied for Calgary, which concluded a 5-video game highway vacation with a 3-1-one history. It was Talbot’s 2nd shutout of the year and his initial because his 44-help save effectiveness in a six- romp in excess of the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 13.

Devils three, Ducks

Pavel Zacha scored two electrical power-engage in goals, and Jesper Bratt experienced two assists as traveling to New Jersey shut out Anaheim.

Zacha and Bratt connected twice in virtually equivalent plays as the Devils stopped their two-game losing streak. Nico Hischier included just one intention for the Devils.

Cory Schneider posted his second earn and initially shutout considering that returning to the Devils from a monthslong stint with Binghamton of the AHL. Schneider, who began the NHL season -6-1 ahead of becoming despatched to the minors, manufactured 34 will save for his 26th job shutout.

