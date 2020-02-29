[nhl-roundup:-knights-hold-rolling-in-lehner’s-debut]



Feb 28, 2020 Las Vegas, Nevada, United states Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) tends to make a preserve towards the Buffalo Sabres in the course of the 3rd period of time at T-Cellular Arena. Stephen R. Sylvanie-Usa Right now Athletics

Robin Lehner manufactured 32 will save in his Vegas debut, and Reilly Smith scored two objectives as the Golden Knights tied a franchise record with their eighth consecutive victory with a 4-2 gain over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday evening in Las Vegas.

William Karlsson and Nicolas Roy also scored aims for Vegas, which won its seventh straight residence sport. The Golden Knights, who greater their Pacific Division lead to 6 factors, matched their file eight-video game gain streak established from Dec. 14, 2017 to Jan. two, 2018.

Lehner, received at the trade deadline on Monday from Chicago, authorized a intention on the very first shot he faced ahead of halting the up coming 30 in a row from the staff he played for from 2015-18.

Dominik Kahun and Jeff Skinner scored ambitions, and Carter Hutton finished with 24 will save for the Sabres.

Flyers five, Rangers 2

Claude Giroux scored two plans to carry host Philadelphia past beforehand surging New York.

Sean Couturier experienced one target and one particular assist, although James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who received their fifth in a row. Jakub Voracek compiled 4 assists, and Scott Laughton had two assists for Philadelphia, which improved to 23-5-4 at house.

Jesper Quickly and Brett Howden scored for the Rangers, who experienced their 5-match successful streak and franchise-greatest 9-recreation highway win streak snapped.

Avalanche 3, Hurricanes 2

Samuel Girard scored the profitable purpose late in the third period of time following teammate Tyson Jost posted two before aims, and Colorado defeated host Carolina.

Colorado won its fifth activity in a row and extended its factors streak to 6 video games. Goalie Pavel Francouz built 45 saves for the Avalanche, who have won 7 straight on the road.

Teuvo Teravainen scored twice in the 3rd period to rally Carolina, with Sebastian Aho aiding on both of those ambitions.

Ducks three, Penguins 2

Ryan Getzlaf scored a critical goal halfway via the second period of time as Anaheim defeated viewing Pittsburgh.

Danton Heinen and Brendan Guhle also scored for the Ducks, who won consecutive video games for the initial time considering the fact that Feb. 1-4. Goaltender John Gibson manufactured 28 will save.

Jason Zucker scored both plans, and Marcus Pettersson assisted on every single for the Penguins, who endured their period-higher fifth consecutive defeat, for the duration of which they’ve been outscored 19-8. Matt Murray stopped 18 of 21 photographs.

Wild five, Blue Jackets

Kevin Fiala and Zach Parise every single experienced a aim with an assist as surging Minnesota gained its third straight, and next in 4 evenings in excess of host Columbus.

Alex Stalock necessary just 24 saves for his fourth shutout of the period. Minnesota’s netminder won his fourth start out in a row as the Wild recorded their fifth straight road victory. Back again from a torn meniscus, Columbus’ Joonas Korpisalo manufactured his to start with commence since Dec. 29, but was pulled after enabling his fourth target on 15 photographs with seven: 30 left

Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon scored 34 seconds apart in the to start with interval, and Ryan Hartman had a target in his 2nd straight contest for the Wild.

