NHL sticks disappear due to corona virus ripple effects

Many American industries have been forced to deal with ripple effects from the corona virus outbreak that slow down work and travel in China, and the NHL is no different.

The main outfitters of the NHL, Bauer from New Hampshire and CCM from Montreal, equip around 75 percent of the league’s players with their most important equipment.

Bauer and CCM, based in North America, manufacture their sticks in small quantities in Chinese factories, and production has declined thanks to corona virus.

While this does not affect the sticks that are available in retail stores, it is a problem for NHL players, who usually have at least three sticks available each time they hit the ice and often have a few dozen in stock ,

Although hockey managers have denied that there is a “big shortage” of clubs, as NBC sports analyst Pierre Maguire reported during Sabers-Red Wings’ show on Thursday, the Boston Globe said they were cause for concern.

If Bauer and CCM can’t find an alternative, more NHL players will have to switch to Warrior, which makes its rackets in Mexico and already has 22 percent of the league as a customer.

“We’re open for business,” Warrior’s Dan Mecrone told The Globe. “We are prepared for everything that will come to us. In a situation like this, where it is harmful to health and there are many concerns, you do not want to. In our view, we will do any kind of business to improve the situation. We would help the game if we could provide the equipment that others couldn’t. “

