NHL suspension season amid coronavirus-related concerns

The NHL follows the NBA’s lead and suspends its season due to a coronavirus pandemic.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday announced his season has been stopped, a day after the NBA suspended his game after a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“In view of the ongoing developments arising from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a Governing Body conference, the National Hockey League announces today that it will pause the 2019-20 season from tonight’s games, “Bettman said in a statement. “The NHL has been trying to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, as it prepares for potential developments without taking unnecessary or early steps. However, following the news last night that an NBA player had a positive result about coronavirus, and because our leagues share so many facilities and changing rooms, it now seems likely that a member of the the NHL community will put up some positive at some point, it’s not. It’s more appropriate to try and keep playing at this point. “

The NHL has stopped the game with 189 games remaining this season and is uncertain about how many more [if any] could be played before the playoffs. A handful of European hockey leagues have called for the rest of the seasons.

“We will continue to monitor all appropriate medical advice and encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions, including self-quarantine, if applicable,” said Bettman. “Our goal is to resume play as soon as appropriate and wise, so that we can complete the season and award the Stanley Cup.”

Pending the season to end, numerous teams scheduled to play road games were already completing plans to return home in the afternoon. The NHL preceded the decision to suspend the season as all 31 teams canceled their pre-game practices and skates. He had scheduled 10 games on Thursday night.

It’s unclear what this play means to the rest of the regular season or the playoffs.

The Stanley Cup has been awarded each year since 1893 with two exceptions: in 1919, when the final was canceled after five games due to the outbreak of the Spanish flu, and in 2005 when the season was canceled lada for a lock.

For most people, the new coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious diseases, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

The NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. A knowledgeable person told The Associated Press on Thursday that his Gobert teammate, Donovan Mitchell, was also positive.

To date, the NHL has not said that any player tested positive for COVID-19.

The NHL, so recently in 2012-13, dropped to the regular season 48 games after a block. That season included complete playoffs.

On Wednesday, the NHL had no statement in the entire league field about even holding matches in empty arenas without fans in the stands. The Columbus Blue Tigers became the first team to take this step and say their games will continue with “limited attendance and home club staff, accredited media and partners, essential club and arena members. and NHL officials. ” The San Jose Sharks said their remaining home games in March would remain without fans.

The NWHL postponed the Isobel Cup final scheduled for Friday night in Boston, but did not set a new date.

A person with direct knowledge of the debate tells The Associated Press that a recommendation has been made to the IIHF to cancel the men’s world championships in Switzerland. The recommendation will be made by vote by IIHF members on Thursday, the person told the AP on the condition of anonymity because no decision has been made yet.

This development comes days after the IIHF canceled the women’s world, which would begin in late March in New Scotland.