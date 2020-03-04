NHL’s best Bruins beat Lightning 2-1 to expand sector lead

Tampa, Florida [AP] Brad Merchand and NHL lead Boston Bruins have taken a big step towards the Atlantic Division’s victory on Tuesday night, 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay Lightning.

Merchand and Jake Debrask scored for Bruins, bringing a 9-point cushion to Tampa Bay, second in the division rankings, in the remaining 15 games of the regular season.

Tukka Rask made 20 saves in Boston and scored 3 straights and 10 of 8.

Mitchell Stevens has won Tampa Bay, which has lost five of the past six due to regulations. Andrey Vasilevsky has stopped 33 shots.

Bruins used an icing call to seize the lead at the end of the first period as Boston coach Bruce Cassidy was able to put his top line against the fourth line in Tampa Bay. Patrice Bergeron won the showdown from Cedric Packets, and 18 seconds later Torrey Krug discovered that Merchand had stepped on Mikhail Sergechov and cut the left circle. Merchand passed Vasilevsky, leaving the puck for 54.7 seconds.

Tampa Bay thought he had drawn the game at 5:21 seconds with Yani Gould’s one-timer, but Cassidy challenged offside play. The replay showed that Tyler Johnson was only a small part of the play and the goal was overturned.

Gruald sent a pass back to the point diverted out of the zone, and Bruin took two goal leads after 4:34. Debrask knocked down Zach Bogosian’s swipe check, balanced, and stumbled before finishing his play for the season’s 19th goal.

Lightning took the lead in the remaining two-half. Stevens parked above the fold and cleared Johnson’s pass before retiring past Rusk for the third time of the season.

Rusk, with Boston in front, denied that Anthony Sirelli had left at 5:06.

Note: Merchand was ill early in the day and missed out on morning skating. He has earned points for ten consecutive games. . Debrask appeared in his 200th career game. . Injured garrisons Ryan McDonagh [lower body] and Jan Rutta [lower body] took part in an optional Lightning morning skating on Tuesday. Both are from the first week of February. . Tampa Bay RW Nikita Kcherov has been undefeated since January 12 and missed on February 13 due to injury.

next

Bruins: Thursday at Florida Panthers.

Lightning: Hosts the Montreal Canadians on Thursday.

