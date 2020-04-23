NHS dancing nurses criticized TikTok movies that raised morale

Nurses also need downtime

Every Thursday, the nation spills out into the streets to clap at the front line coronaviruses, especially NHS staff.

They work around the clock, not only saving lives and risking their own, but also providing comfort in the last hours for those who die but cannot have their loved ones with them.

No wonder the same heroes – doctors, nurses, health care assistants – want some downtime and do something to increase morale. Dance. Unfortunately, as is the case in modern society, there have been criticisms on social media from some killjoy sites (including Katie Hopkins) for publishing movies on TikTok.

A woman who said her brother treats coronavirus patients – like most NHS staff – said: “I’m seriously surprised to see NHS staff dancing and fooling around. My brother works 14 hours in the intensive care unit in London, treating patients with Covid-19.

“My sister is still undergoing surgery and is separated from her son. Cancer patients have treatment and scans have been canceled.

“I saw it from several different hospitals, it is such disrespect when there are so many sick and dying. Imagine someone who just lost his sweetheart seeing these stupid movies. “

University hospitals in Derby and Burton NHS Trust, like many NHS trusts across the country, assured viewers that “no patients were left behind in the film.”

A group of nurses yesterday was accused of “cultural appropriation” for making a hook. The Tavistock nurses in Devon said they want to send a message to the coronavirus that “they will never beat us.” They finally deleted the video and apologized.

Tavistock Day Case Theater said: “The video was intended to show our commitment to Livewell Southwest nurses in continuing to work hard and care for people while fighting coronavirus.

“We really enjoyed watching video messages from colleagues around the country and we are very sorry that our choice of delivery caused offense. Frustrating anyone was the last thing we wanted to do. “

However, as one nurse noted, when asked about the dance trend: “It’s great for raising your mood. Everyone needs a break and they do it in their free time. “

