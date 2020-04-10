Nia Jax suggests she had to complain to WWE bosses for the reason that an unnamed celebrity kept hurting Alexa Bliss

As the outdated stating goes – wrestling is not ballet. People do get damage.

That was normally a little bit of a unusual declaring mainly because ballet is very demanding on the overall body – but we digress!

Nia Jax has just returned from a really serious injury

Retired WWE star Paige held a zoom call with a number of of her mates yesterday that just so take place to be present WWE superstars.

On the connect with – which Paige streamed reside – was Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Renee Younger and Natalya.

During the call, Jax tells a tale of when Alexa Bliss was wrestling and she was pressured to go speak to the ‘higher-ups’ mainly because she was obtaining damage each individual evening.

Nia Jax says she complained to WWE about a mystery superstar for hurting Alexa Bliss

“I’m not going to mention any names, but Lexi [Alexa Bliss] – properly, apart from Lexi’s title! – but Lexi was functioning an angle and she was consistently having hurt, in an angle with anyone. And I don’t forget her not expressing just about anything, specifically simply because she wished to be a staff participant,” mentioned Jax.

“Like, she was so anxious, she did not want to be any individual like ‘Oh, I can not do this’ but me, individually, from the outside on the lookout in, I was so indignant. I was like ‘No, she are not able to do this anymore’. I would individually not allow for her to get back in the ring to get hurt once again. I experienced to go to the people, the bigger-ups, and I experienced to set down a stern foot and say ‘listen, Lexi is 5-foot-very little, 100lbs, acquiring thrown all-around like a minor rag doll and having wounded every single night’.

Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax have been good friends and enemies on-monitor

“I was like ‘Put me in. I’m a six-foot, 300lb bitch, I can cope with it’.

“So I understand that there is a certain thing of getting peaceful, getting it and staying like ‘no, I want to be a team player’ and then there is the other side like, sh*it dude. I just cannot permit a single of my superior friends, my co-worker who I want to be in this article in five years so I can go on to do the job her, receiving hurt. I require to stand up and be there for her and make guaranteed her livelihood will be there when she’s finished listed here.”

Fans have right away thought it’s Ronda Rousey who Jax is talking about. That would also be constant with what Alexa Bliss said about finding concussed on her 365 documentary on the WWE Network though operating with the previous UFC champion.

Evidently she is chatting about Ronda. I signify are not we contacting the kettle black a bit? 😬 Superior for her for being a very good mate while

— The BLHW (@StephanieHypes) April 9, 2020

Although that is pure speculation – much like Rousey’s WWE foreseeable future – Jax absolutely has a historical past with accidents in the ring.

Ronda Rousey has been away from WWE considering the fact that WM35

The 35-year-outdated has just returned from an complete 12 months on the sidelines with ACL medical procedures in the two of her knees.

She built her grand return on the Uncooked just after WrestleMania, but she appreciates a issue or two about inflicting injuries in the ring as very well.

Most notably, she broke Becky Lynch’s nose and gave her a concussion from a stiff punch.

Becky Lynch right after Nia Jax’s punch went erroneous

This was slap bang in the center of Lynch’s sizzling streak with the enthusiasts, but, weirdly adequate, it possibly created her an even more substantial star.

It was of class an accident, but enthusiasts are bound to convey it up when she’s conversing about other incidents.