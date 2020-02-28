[Niall Horan announces London Wembley Arena exhibit on Uk tour – how to get tickets]

We will use your electronic mail address only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivacy Discoverfor details of your facts safety rights Invalid E mail

Niall Horan has announced information of a headline Uk tour.

The singer will execute at London’s Wembley Arena on October 22.

It’s going to be in help of his next studio album ‘Heartbreak Weather’. Because of for release on March 13 it options singles ‘Nice To Satisfy Ya’ and ‘No Judgement’.

It follows up his solo debut album, his to start with right after A single Way went on hiatus, ‘Flicker’. The LP arrived at quantity a single in his native Eire and the US and attained the top rated 5 in the United kingdom.

In the course of his time in One Direction, the team offered far more than 50 million information globally, executed in stadiums across the globe and obtained four quantity 1 albums in both equally the US and British isles.

Additional recently he introduced a co-headline tour with Lewis Capaldi for North The us which normally takes location this spring.

He’ll be joined by Maisie Peters through the United kingdom operate of his tour.

You can come across out how to get tickets for his London display under.

How to get tickets

They go on basic sale at 9am on Friday March six by way of axs.com.

Tour dates

Oct 21 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

October 22 – London, Wembley Arena

Oct 24 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

October 25 – Manchester Arena

November 3 – Birmingham Arena