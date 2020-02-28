niall-horan-announces-wonderful-to-meet-ya-planet-tour-dates!

Niall Horan is getting the Nice to Meet up with Ya Tour global!

The 26-12 months-outdated musician just introduced tour dates throughout the world, spanning from Australia to Mexico to the British isles, and kicking off this slide!

Pics: Look at out the most current pics of Niall Horan

Niall took to his Instagram to make the remarkable announcement.

“Here we goooooo! #NICETOMEETYATOUR is heading global babyyyyyyy! Just cannot wait around to see you all,” Niall wrote.

He afterwards added that enthusiasts in the U.S. and Asia can expect tour dates soon.

“US and Asia, I’m performing on more dates for you fellas . Hold tight and I’ll allow ya know what’s occurring soon !” Niall wrote on his Twitter.

Niall‘s new album Heartbreak Weather conditions is due out

See Niall‘s hilarious video revealing the Heartbreak Weather conditions observe list!

Simply click inside of to see all the Good to Meet up with Ya Tour dates…

Awesome to Satisfy Ya Globe Tour







September 30 – Brisbane, Australia



Oct 2 – Sydney, Australia



Oct 3 – Melbourne, Australia



October 13 – Warsaw, Poland



Oct 14 – Berlin, Germany



Oct 16 – Hamburg, Germany



October 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands



Oct 19 – Paris, France



October 21 – Cardiff, Uk



Oct 22 – London, Uk



Oct 23 – Glasgow, Uk



October 25 – Manchester, Uk



October 27 – Belfast, Uk



Oct 30 – Dublin, Ireland



November three – Birmingham, Uk



November five – Antwerp, Belgium



November 8 – Munich, Germany



November nine – Dusseldorf, Germany



November 11 – Bologna, Italy



November 12 – Milan, Italy



November 14 – Barcelona, Spain



November 17 – St Petersburg, Russia



November 18 – Moscow, Russia



November 25 – Sao Paulo, Brazil



November 27 – Buenos Aires, Argentina



November 30 – Montevideo, Uruguay



December two – Santaigo, Chile



December 4 – Bogota, Colombia



December seven – Monterrey, Mexico



December eight – Guadalajara



December 10 – Mexico City, Mexico