niall-horan-announces-wonderful-to-meet-ya-planet-tour-dates!

Niall Horan is getting the Nice to Meet up with Ya Tour global!
The 26-12 months-outdated musician just introduced tour dates throughout the world, spanning from Australia to Mexico to the British isles, and kicking off this slide!
Niall took to his Instagram to make the remarkable announcement.
“Here we goooooo! #NICETOMEETYATOUR is heading global babyyyyyyy! Just cannot wait around to see you all,” Niall wrote.
He afterwards added that enthusiasts in the U.S. and Asia can expect tour dates soon.
“US and Asia, I’m performing on more dates for you fellas . Hold tight and I’ll allow ya know what’s occurring soon !” Niall wrote on his Twitter.
Niall‘s new album Heartbreak Weather conditions is due out
Awesome to Satisfy Ya Globe Tour
September 30 – Brisbane, Australia
Oct 2 – Sydney, Australia
Oct 3 – Melbourne, Australia
October 13 – Warsaw, Poland
Oct 14 – Berlin, Germany
Oct 16 – Hamburg, Germany
October 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 19 – Paris, France
October 21 – Cardiff, Uk
Oct 22 – London, Uk
Oct 23 – Glasgow, Uk
October 25 – Manchester, Uk
October 27 – Belfast, Uk
Oct 30 – Dublin, Ireland
November three – Birmingham, Uk
November five – Antwerp, Belgium
November 8 – Munich, Germany
November nine – Dusseldorf, Germany
November 11 – Bologna, Italy
November 12 – Milan, Italy
November 14 – Barcelona, Spain
November 17 – St Petersburg, Russia
November 18 – Moscow, Russia
November 25 – Sao Paulo, Brazil
November 27 – Buenos Aires, Argentina
November 30 – Montevideo, Uruguay
December two – Santaigo, Chile
December 4 – Bogota, Colombia
December seven – Monterrey, Mexico
December eight – Guadalajara
December 10 – Mexico City, Mexico
