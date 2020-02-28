Niall Horan Announces Wonderful to Meet Ya Planet Tour Dates!

Niall Horan is getting the Nice to Meet up with Ya Tour global!

The 26-12 months-outdated musician just introduced tour dates throughout the world, spanning from Australia to Mexico to the British isles, and kicking off this slide!

Niall took to his Instagram to make the remarkable announcement.

“Here we goooooo! #NICETOMEETYATOUR is heading global babyyyyyyy! Just cannot wait around to see you all,” Niall wrote.

He afterwards added that enthusiasts in the U.S. and Asia can expect tour dates soon.

“US and Asia, I’m performing on more dates for you fellas . Hold tight and I’ll allow ya know what’s occurring soon !” Niall wrote on his Twitter.

Niall‘s new album Heartbreak Weather conditions is due out

Awesome to Satisfy Ya Globe Tour





September 30 – Brisbane, Australia


Oct 2 – Sydney, Australia


Oct 3 – Melbourne, Australia


October 13 – Warsaw, Poland


Oct 14 – Berlin, Germany


Oct 16 – Hamburg, Germany


October 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands


Oct 19 – Paris, France


October 21 – Cardiff, Uk


Oct 22 – London, Uk


Oct 23 – Glasgow, Uk


October 25 – Manchester, Uk


October 27 – Belfast, Uk


Oct 30 – Dublin, Ireland


November three – Birmingham, Uk


November five – Antwerp, Belgium


November 8 – Munich, Germany


November nine – Dusseldorf, Germany


November 11 – Bologna, Italy


November 12 – Milan, Italy


November 14 – Barcelona, Spain


November 17 – St Petersburg, Russia


November 18 – Moscow, Russia


November 25 – Sao Paulo, Brazil


November 27 – Buenos Aires, Argentina


November 30 – Montevideo, Uruguay


December two – Santaigo, Chile


December 4 – Bogota, Colombia


December seven – Monterrey, Mexico


December eight – Guadalajara


December 10 – Mexico City, Mexico

