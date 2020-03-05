niall-horan-&-fletcher-set-new-spin-on-taylor-swift’s-‘lover’,-she-reacts

Niall Horan and Fletcher coated Taylor Swift‘s song “Lover” with a little bit of a various seem!

The two singers recorded their variation for his Spotify Singles session.

“Great working day recording a live variation of no judgement and a deal with of Lover by the charming @taylorswift13 for @Spotify singles periods,” Niall wrote on Twitter.

“got to reimagine @taylorswift13’s fantastic pop tune Lover with the lovely @NiallOfficial,” Fletcher added.

Niall and Fletcher‘s address is a Need to hear!!

Taylor even read the tune herself, and gave it her stamp of approval.

“This is totally Amazing,” she mentioned on her Instagram tale. “@NiallHoran & @FindingXFletcher Adore you guys.”