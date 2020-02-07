Niall Horan just made a big album announcement! | Music, Niall Horan

Not only Niall horan released a new song tonight, he also made a very big announcement on his next second album!

The 26-year-old singer revealed that the album will be titled Heartbreak Weather and it will be released on March 13.

“When I listen to albums, I like to listen to them from start to finish. With Heartbreak Weather, I wanted to tell the story that was in my head, hopefully getting people on the way of narrating a list of albums versus “I’m going to go to the next one”, ” Niall said in a statement on his new album. “I was trying to think how I could write an album different from the usual … I wanted to write songs from different sides or from someone else.”

Heartbreak Weather will feature “Nice To Meet Ya” and “Put a Little Love on Me”, which have already been released, as well as the brand new song “No Judgment”.

Niall will promote the new album with a North American tour starting April 20.

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB