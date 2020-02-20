[niall-horan-kisses-lewis-capaldi’s-cheek-right-after-his-massive-wins-brit-awards-2020!]

Lewis Capaldi is celebrating his massive evening with his close friends!

The 23-yr-aged singer took house the awards for Best New Artist and Music of the Calendar year for “Someone You Loved” at the 2020 BRIT Awards on Tuesday night time (February 18) in London, England.

Following the awards clearly show, Lewis celebrated his wins aboard a boat bash, which bundled buddies Niall Horan and Cash radio station host Will Manning.

In a movie posted to Will‘s Instagram Story, Niall can be witnessed giving Lewis a kiss on the cheek, congratulating him on his wins.

