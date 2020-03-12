Niall Horan – review “Heartbreak Weather”: a beautiful voice, which let a few not great songs

Threats second album syndrome no regrets. “Heartbreak Weather” Niall Goran based on false debut of “Flicker” the former singer One Direction 2017 which further demonstrates rich vocal artist, but also makes it more obvious shortcomings as a songwriter.

The album maintains that he bore the listener on a memory lane of recent showdown with the help of various meteorological images created Guarani, but in many ways it feels very familiar in terms of vague romantic compliments and longing. Soulful vocals Goran works great to create a welcoming, warm atmosphere that carries the story, but his lyrical landscape somewhat thinner and posing even more impenetrable.

The song “Heartbreak Weather” opens the record with a departure from the previously created pop ballads Horan instead which offers a more sluggish pace of pop. This is a beautiful writing with fears and regrets in pathetic mistakes. “Time to open your eyes / And in the sky, read writing“He sings, to accept.

If the “flicker” was inspired by Fleetwood Mac, the sounds of “Heartbreak Weather” influenced the recent resurgence of the Jonas Brothers. His debut sad nod to the past, but this album is based on the study of history has traditionally attractive straight white men who write love songs for a huge audience – at the same time trying to move with the times, away from the only guitar offers.

This means that the simple ballads, such as “Dear patience” and “bend the rules”, dressed in electronic theatrical films that did not spoil the trend Goran, who laments the lost relationship, but still the consequences of divorce.

“Small talk” is leaning too far to the future with confidence, consuming stage – not too dissimilar to his own solo misfire “LP1” former partner Goran Liam Payne. “Just do not say anything / Small talk only hinder ” It seems, rapid date of seduction, especially for an artist who wanders through the poetic images of rain and sunshine, to express their views.

[Insert] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7jeYJA9bgY [/ paste]

Such confidence is running and in some places as “Nice to meet I” sees Goran successfully drops a few octaves lower than usual to deliver a wonderful stopperper. It’s a song that could earn the same direction, the second number is one, but there Garan provides a platform for self development as a solo artist.

Fragility arises in places, especially on the roads, which are the most deprived ago. “Put a little love on me” – this is the greatest manifestation of this, gentle weeping, full of rhetorical alarms pierced deeply. “You hate weekends / “Because nobody’s calling?” – asks Goran, before reaching the listener with unexpected thoughtfulness. It can be largely unpredictable, but sometimes delivers extraordinary surprises.

There are a few songs that are similar to the remains of One Direction – can not say that “Armen of a stranger” quite nice, but a serious statement disappointed if we consider the alleged primordial intention Goran lean towards more terrestrial sound images.

Concern “hands of strangers” returns to “cross my mind,” which further alienates the listener from personal problems with a glossy shopping Goran sound. Lines like “You go on to say / I’ll just listen to / still dreams / Where were the mouth “ confirm that the mountain as a songwriter is mourning a vision, because every seductive fantasy becomes more natsiskayuchay when the album develops.

There is no doubt that the voice of Goran incredible. If something else is better, if supported by the melodic arrangement. “The New Angel” continues a mission to get away from the guitar ballad with an inspirational drive hook. Useful texts, such as “”Because you move me when are moving ” could undermine the intelligence of the music, but so far the good intentions and Goran occasional excellent successes have done enough.

‘Still’ album closes one of the best solo tracks Horan today. This is a simple, romantic confession, under the guidance of a delicate acoustic guitar and an echo of the county, which fills the air is what is worth believing.

Penetration between the compelling vocals and production sketch still shows Goran success as a solo artist. This is music with a heart on his sleeve, even if the jacket could have chosen someone else. “Heartbreak Weather” spends its way into the various phases of sadness, based on the relationship, inevitably allowing some catharsis feel more impressive than others. This is not quite lost the case, but you still need to rely on a more inspiring future.

Release Date: March 13, 2020

Record: Virgin EMI