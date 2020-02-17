[niall-horan-slams-tabloids-whilst-mourning-dying-of-caroline-flack]

Niall Horan is contacting out the media next the demise of Caroline Flack.

The “No Judgement” singer took to Twitter on Saturday (February 15) to voice his problems next the passing of the previous Enjoy Island British isles host, who has unfortunately died by suicide at the age of 40.

“Caroline 💔,” he wrote.

“That’s our true mate, a human being,” he ongoing. “Because she is talented and renowned she quickly gets dealt with otherwise by culture and in change the tabloids and social media. The end result is society’s fault.”

“Tabloids will by no means maintain by themselves accountable in any condition or type for any loss of life,” he extra. “I come to feel pretty sad for individuals who create these awful articles simply just for clickbait and a wage at the conclusion of the yr.”

