[niall-horan-was-requested-very-last-moment-to-be-a-presenter-at-brit-awards-2020]

Niall Horan crushes blue velvet even though hitting the red carpet at the 2020 BRIT Awards held at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 18) in London, England.

The 26-12 months-aged “No Judgement” singer experienced form of a previous minute final decision in attending the award display.

On the carpet, Niall explained to Funds FM that he was mostly there to aid his friends Harry Kinds and Lewis Capaldi, who are the two nominated and performing.

While he was at rehearsals for the show, he was questioned if he would be a presenter. Now, he’ll be getting the phase for the duration of the ceremony to current Greatest New Artist.