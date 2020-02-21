[Niall Horan’s American Accent Is Hilarious in ‘Heartbreak Weather’ Tracklist Announcement – View!]

Niall Horan just declared the tracklist for Heartbreak Climate in a hilarious American accent!

The 26-12 months-old musician channeled his internal Ron Burgundy and got behind the information desk to supply the weather conditions although sprinkling in the titles of the tunes on his new album.

“Be guaranteed to physical exercise your ‘Dear Patience’ this weekend in Dublin, Ohio. And recall, these falling blocks of ice just really don’t ‘Bend the Procedures,’ they break your windshield as well!” Niall stated in the movie, revealing two tracks.

Niall eventually spilled all 14 observe names, which includes “Arms of a Stranger,” “New Angel” and “No Judgement.”

Heartbreak Weather is out March 13th.

Verify out Niall‘s full announcement video clip here…

Click on inside to see the overall Heartbreak Climate tracklist…

1. Heartbreak Weather conditions

two. Black and White

3. Pricey Persistence

four. Bend The Rules

5. Tiny Chat

6. Pleasant To Satisfy Ya

7. Set A Minor Like On Me

eight. Arms of a Stranger

nine. All over the place

10. Cross Your Brain

11. New Angel

12. No Judgement

13. San Francisco

14. Nonetheless