Nice and mild to start the new week, great cooling until the end of the week!

STAY MILD: Don’t expect it to be as mild as this weekend, but temperatures are still warm to start the new work week. Plenty of clouds are expected on Monday, as a coastal system will develop in the south and east direction. Temperatures still reach the low to mid 50s on Monday afternoon. Tuesday is a little trickier, as the east wind is likely to come late into the night and temperatures can continue all day on Tuesday. At this point, the eastern current does not look so impressive and so temperatures should rise to around 50 degrees on Tuesday until the late 1940s. A quieter pattern on Wednesday will trigger another mild day with mid-50s highs. Colder air is slowly returning towards the end of the week, and some winter weather may be expected this weekend!

MONITORING THE SNOW OPPORTUNITIES: An impressive system will march through large parts of the country and bring us under the kitchen sink by Friday evening – Saturday. Since we are still about 6 days away, there are many things that are still in the air – whether there is enough moisture, enough cold air, timing, etc. At this point we simply recognize the potential of the possibility of some winter weather the next weekend. Placement before the storm is designed to keep the cold air in place. There could be a cold air jam on Friday, which creates a cold air jam if the system enters from the west. Ultimately, it looks like we’re warming above freezing and seeing a mixture of sleet, freezing rain, and even simple rain. As we approach the next weekend, the details will be ironed out.

COLD AIR RETURN: Until the next week, unfortunately, something unusually cold air seems to be coming off. We’ve had a good run with the mild air this winter season, but the cold air is definitely overdue. Much colder air in the air is likely to sink to the surface as a deep pattern forms across the eastern two thirds of the country. Keep in mind that there doesn’t seem to be a significant blocking pattern that will keep the cold air long. This means that while we could cope with cold temperatures in a few days, this doesn’t seem to be a long cold period.

