[nicholas-sutton’s-very-last-text-right-before-execution:-‘i’m-just-grateful-to-be-a-servant-of-god’]

The point out of Tennessee executed Nicholas Todd Sutton by electrocution Thursday.

“I’m just grateful to be a servant of God, and I’m searching ahead to staying in his existence, and I thank you,” Sutton stated just before the executioner turned on the electrical chair.

Sutton, 58, was pronounced lifeless at 7: 26 p.m. CST at Riverbend Utmost Safety Institution in Nashville. He became the seventh person executed by the state since Tennessee resumed funds punishment in August 2018, the 139th inmate place to dying in Tennessee due to the fact 1916 and the only Tennessean at any time executed for killing a fellow inmate.

The execution: Nicholas Todd Sutton executed by electric powered chair

His complete assertion was as follows:

I would like to thank my spouse for remaining this sort of a good witness to the Lord and for my spouse and children and quite a few pals for their appreciate and assistance as they tried using so quite challenging to save my lifetime. Never ever give up on the power of Jesus Christ to take difficult cases and accurate them. He’s fastened me. I’m just grateful to be a servant of God, and I’m seeking forward to remaining in his presence. And I thank you.

By his lawyers, Sutton launched a related last assertion that was go through soon after the execution. The entire text is as follows:

I have manufactured a large amount of mates along the way and a ton of folks have enriched my existence. They have arrived at out to me and pulled me up and I am grateful for that. I have experienced the privilege of getting married to the best girl, who is a wonderful servant to God. Without the need of her, I would not have made the progress that I have created. I hope I do a substantially much better occupation in the up coming daily life than I did in this 1. If I could depart 1 point with all of you, it is, never at any time give up on the skill of Jesus Christ to resolve anyone or a challenge. He can resolve anything. Really don’t at any time underestimate His capacity. He has made my everyday living significant and fruitful as a result of my interactions with family and mates. So, even in my demise, I am coming out a winner. God has presented it all to me.

Sutton was 18 a long time outdated when he killed a few individuals in 1979. He didn’t receive a dying sentence right up until he fatally stabbed Carl Estep, a convicted baby rapist, at age 23.

Sutton very first landed in prison after he knocked his grandmother Dorothy Sutton unconscious and threw her into a river to drown in East Tennessee’s Hamblen County. Following jurors identified him guilty of murder, the teen confessed he had currently killed John Massive, his 19-calendar year-old mate, and Charles Almon, a 46-yr-previous man, in North Carolina.

Sutton hadn’t served 5 several years on 3 daily life sentences when corrections officers discovered Estep dead of 38 stab wounds in a cell at Morgan County Regional Correctional Facility on Jan. 15, 1985. A jury convicted Sutton and one more inmate of first-diploma murder in Estep’s killing, but sentenced only Sutton to die for the criminal offense.

Sutton’s most recent authorized crew did not dispute the horrific nature of his crimes but alternatively argued he ought to be spared simply because he committed them just after a childhood marred by abuse and drug dependancy, then went on to turn his everyday living about whilst in jail.

A clemency petition urged Gov. Invoice Lee to transfer Sutton off dying row and permit him to serve life without parole in its place. Current and former corrections officers lined up along with jurors and kin of some of Sutton’s victims to assistance the work, expressing Sutton remodeled himself into a model inmate who shielded prison staffers from inmate violence and cared for the sick on death row.

Last words and phrases by other death row inmates

Twelve other guys have been executed in Tennessee considering the fact that 2000.

Robert Glen Coe, 44: Died by lethal injection on April 19, 2000, for the rape, kidnapping and murder of eight-calendar year-previous Cary Ann Stout.

Past terms: “I love you all with all my coronary heart and soul,” to his household. He then mentioned, “I forgive the condition of Tennessee for murdering me for one thing I did not do. I’m not guilty of this criminal offense, and that is the God’s reality.

Charlotte Stout, I forgive you, too, for helping the point out kill me. Forgive everyone. You all hear me? God enjoys you. I am gone. I will see you in heaven. Bye, bye.”

Cecil C. Johnson, 53: Died by lethal injection on Dec. 2, 2009, for the capturing deaths of 3 people today, like a 12-12 months-outdated boy, in a Nashville ease store.

Previous terms: “I enjoy you,” to his family members.

Steve Henley, 55: Died by lethal injection on Feb. 4, 2009, for the murder of Fred and Edna Stafford, who were being shot prior to their property was set on fireplace in 1985.

Past words and phrases: “I would like to say that I hope this offers Fred and Edna’s household some peace. In my knowledge in lifetime, it will not. The demise of a relatives member never ever delivers just about anything but ache … I want them the very best. I am sorry Fred and Edna experienced to go by way of what they went by way of. As I have stated, ever since this occurred, I did not destroy them … I hope they can relaxation easy when this method is accomplished.”

He then expressed adore to his spouse and children and claimed he was an innocent person. He also instructed his spouse and children gathered in the witness gallery to stop crying.

“You are a pitiful bunch,” he claimed. “I am going to see you on the other side. … Y’all in no way stop.”

Prior to he died, he shouted that he felt it coming.

Daryl Keith Holton, 44: Died by electrocution on Sept. 12, 2007, for the murder of his a few younger sons and move-daughter with a higher-powered armed forces rifle. His victims: Stephen Edward Holton, 12 Brent Holton, 10 Eric Holton, six and Kayla Marie Holton, four.

Previous words and phrases: “Um, yeah. Two words and phrases: I do.”

He built no additional statements before his dying.

Philip Ray Workman, 53: Died by lethal injection on Might 9, 2007, for the murder of Memphis police officer Lt. Ronald Oliver.

Final terms: “I’ve prayed to the Lord Jesus Christ not to lay charge of my loss of life to any male.”

He paused for an additional two minutes then explained: “I commend my spirit into your fingers, Lord Jesus Christ.”

Sedley Alley, 50: Died by lethal injection on June 28, 2006, for the rape and murder of Lance Corporal Suzanne Marie Collins whilst she was out on a everyday jog.

Previous text: “Sure, to my kids. April, David, can you listen to me? I adore you. Stay powerful,” Alley reported just before thanking the jail chaplain.

“I like you, David. I love you, April. Be good and stay together. Remain solid.”

Billy Ray Irick, 59: Died by lethal injection on Aug. 9, 2018, for the rape and murder of 7-yr-previous Paula Dyer in Knox County.

Previous words and phrases: “I just want to say I am truly sorry. And that … which is it.”

Edmund Zagorski, 63: Died by electric powered chair on Nov. one, 2018, for the murders of John Dale Dotson and Jimmy Porter in Robertson County.

Previous phrases: “Let us rock.”

David Earl Miller, 61: Died by electric chair on Dec. six, 2018, for the murder of Lee Standifer, 23, in 1981.

Last text: “Beats being on dying row.”

Donnie Johnson, 68: Died by lethal injection on Might 16, 2019, for the murder of his spouse, Connie Johnson in 1984.

Final words and phrases: “I commend my life into your fingers. Thy will be completed. In Jesus’ name I pray, amen.”

Stephen Michael West, 56: Died by electric powered chair on Aug. 15, 2019, for the 1986 murders of Wanda Romines, 51, and Sheila Romines, 15, in their East Tennessee dwelling.

Last text: “In the commencing, God established gentleman … And Jesus wept. Which is all.”

Lee Hall, 53: Died by electric chair on Dec. five, 2019, for the fiery 1991 slaying of Traci Crozier, his 22-yr-previous ex-girlfriend, in Hamilton County.

Previous phrases: “I consider individuals can find out forgiveness and really like and make the world a much better position. That’s all I have to say.”

