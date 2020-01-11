Nicholls State grows offshore plants for restoration

Loading...

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) – Louisiana University faculty and students grow plants that thrive in difficult coastal conditions to restore the state’s shrinking coastline.

“This is a long-term investment in seed production for the future,” Quenton Fontenot, biology chair at Nicholls State University, told The Daily Comet.

He said some restoration projects have used plants from different environments in the past – and even species that are also native to Louisiana would die within four years.

At Nicholls Farm, south of the main campus, there are currently around 15 species of coastal plants, and this number is increasing in collaboration with the State Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

“The importance of this is that these plants that we have there have survived droughts and survived wet periods. We know they can survive in southern Louisiana,” said Fontenot. “You can stand.”

After all, they hope to have enough to deliver restoration projects on barrier islands or swamps and farms that the plants can grow.

The program started as a partnership with the National Resources Conservation Service, but the money ran out a few years ago.

“We had to reduce everything and shift focus to maintenance,” said Fontenot.

The plants include live sand oaks, a species that can withstand salt and drought better than the live oaks most common in much of the south. Live sand oaks are smaller, more abrasive, and generally occur in sandy soils such as beaches, barrier islands, and coastal ridges, Fontenot told The Associated Press.

He said the difference that is easiest to see is that sandy, living oak leaves curl down while living oak leaves are flatter.

The sandy oaks in Nicholls State are descendants of a tree in Gulf Shores, Alabama, Fontenot said.

“They used to be fairly common on the Louisiana coast, but for some reason they disappeared,” he said.