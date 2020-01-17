Nick Cannon addresses Eminem’s fans in the diss song ‘Used to Look Up to You’

Nick Cannon has released another dissertation track, which is aimed at Eminem and this time draws rapper fans into battle.

In his latest song, “Used to Look Up To You”, Cannon calls fans of the “Kamikaze” rapper only because they have his back. “There’s a tweet out here like they’re mad and horny at Marshall Mathers,” he raps. “Had to put on my turban like I was Aladdin / N **** s out here, Cappin, black thing.”

The song follows three other dissertations – “The Invitation”, “Pray for Him” ​​and “Canceled: Invitation” – Eminem has not yet responded to the latter two.

“The Invitation” (feat. Suge Knight), which was released in December 2019, was supposed to complicate Eminem after the Detroit rapper Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey targeted “Lord Above” on the new record.

Em’s dissed-filled reportage appears on Fat Joe’s and Dre’s new album ‘Family Ties’, in which he raps: “I don’t know myself and Mariah with a high note / But this other guy is flogged … My galley almost kicked / Fool, stop, you won’t shit / I also let her chop my balls off before I lost to you, Nick. “

In response, Cannon called the rapper “Killshot” on his Power 106 radio show Nick Cannon Mornings and asked him to be “wild out”. Then he made a song claiming Eminem paid a limousine driver not to reveal a video of him who gave fellatio, now who is really the enemy?

Eminem has not yet responded to Cannon’s recent attempts to annoy him, but he has called the artist “a bougie fuck” in response to “The Invitation”.

“You crazy brother? Stop lying on my tail. I’ve never had a chauffeur, you asshole, ”he wrote. “I apologize, Nicholas, you made my gardener so jealous!”

The feud – albeit largely one-sided – continues.

In other news, according to producer S1, Eminem was in the studio to record a lot of new material. Former Strange Fruit Project member announced that Em was “cutting a lot of records”.