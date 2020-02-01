Nick Cannon explains the hypocrisy in Terry Crews original AGT comments, while social networks reject his apologies – Up News Info

Terry Crews did not shy away from the fact that black women were his biggest supporters when he revealed that he had been sexually assaulted by a Hollywood shot. He betrayed his group of champions when he not only spoke very well about America & # 39; s Got Talent in the light of Gabrielle Union’s claims, but also doubled his statement when he said he should only please his wife.

Nick Cannon, who had his own problems with the show, resonated among fans who managed to find Crews’ reaction. Terry could have talked about his experience while still supporting his partner.

Kanon said to Vlad TV: “Gabby is my girl. I stand firm with her and support everything she needs. Whatever she said, if it happened, I’m swinging. Let’s go. & # 39;

He even went so far as to refer to Terry’s groping assertions.

Someone please take the phone from @terrycrews.

– DWade (@DwyaneWade) 1 February 2020

Stood strongly supported him when my former agent approached him and people liked it. We all thought it was fun because the situation was so hard to believe that it can sometimes seem funny. But the idea was that it didn’t matter if it was fun. We support you because you said this was a problem. We have not seen Adam Venit seize your genitals, but you said it happened, so we shake with you. “

This was before Terry recently apologized for the way he dealt with the situation in a series of tweets: I want you to know that I never intended to invalidate your experience, but that was what I did. I apologise. You have experienced a lot in this industry and with that I sympathize with the fight for equality and equality in the workplace. I listen to you, I respect you and I understand you. I’m sorry and I’m here to support you. I spoke from my personal point of view without first taking into account the experience of another person. “

Apparently I’m sorry it’s too late for the general public and even Dwyane Wade tweeted a viral response.

