Nick Cannon releases 4th track Eminem Diss, but “The Real Slim Shady” won’t stand still

I’ll be honest here. If you are going to claim that you (Nick Cannon) have beef with someone, especially Marshall Mathers (Eminem), then you would have better hope that “The Real Slim Shady” would “please get up”. In other words, make sure the person you disagree with also recognizes that there is a conflict, otherwise you are just stupid.

Ladies and gentlemen … let’s talk about Nicholas Scott Cannon, also known as Nick Cannon. Now, don’t get me wrong, Cannon is an incredible show host. That’s where his talent lies. She has done an excellent job hosting American Got Talent and more recently a stage comedy show called “Wild ‘N Out”.

However, dating back to December 2019, Cannon began releasing his diss tracks to mega-star rapper Eminem, starting with “Invitation.” Undoubtedly, he hopes to be released for Wild ‘N Out. While I’d say Eminem came back to him with a bit of a fire that could have ruined Nick’s entire rap career, he didn’t.

In fact, he said nothing. Not at all. Cannon has essentially shadow boxing this time around.

I applaud his effort. It’s hard to get out there and our boy Nicholas really did his best. However, when the purpose of your journey did not even give you dignity with an answer, how do you respond?

You:

Take the loss and move on?

Take a second route?

Do you make a third route after no answer to the second piece diss?

Have a fourth disagreement with Eminem’s fans, because you have no answer on your first, second and third tracks.

If you said the answers 2-4, then congratulations. You only do a job with Wild ‘N Out. Correctly. Cannon released a total of four tracks addressed to Eminem, and none of them have garnered a single response from the legendary rapper.

His latest album, “Used to Look at You,” released last week, targets Marshall Mathers’ loyal Twitter followers, saying they are biased towards Eminem.

The track “Used To Look Up To You” is a track that appears in an entire album released by Cannon called “The Miseducation Of The Negro You Love To Hate”. From start to finish, the track did nothing to cause a real Eminem controversy in my opinion. At the very least, it proves that Cannon can at least compete with Lil Uzi and Migos by drowning his voice with automatic tuning.

If you haven’t heard this song yet, you’re not alone. In about a week, this song has garnered some 320,000 hits on YouTube and has reached 20,000 dislikes.

“Used To Look At You” is once again, another unremarkable diss track that essentially reflects Nick Cannon’s rap career in a nutshell. Maybe he’ll finally get the L and return to hosting his show full time.