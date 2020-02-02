Nick Carter was associated with these 14 female celebrities (but you probably forgot)

Nick Carter has earned his place on the pop icon podium and has gained a firm place in the heart of his fans. However, his fans aren’t the only ones who fell in love with him. There are actually many well-known names on Carter’s “love list”. The 39-year-old songwriter has a colorful relationship success story. In fact, his dating service could be as long as his 22-year career in the entertainment industry.

From models and actresses to other pop stars, Nick dated them all! The boy band legend is known for its boyish charm. The number of women he is connected to shows just how powerful this spell really is. Of course, since he’s someone who helped shape the boy band scene, this shouldn’t come as a big surprise. After all, he’s one of the pioneers of 90s pop music!

Unfortunately, the pop icon’s relationship history was not always as smooth as his dance moves.

Before meeting his long-time partner, 36-year-old actress and fitness trainer Lauren Kitt, the boy band veterinarian tried to establish stable relationships. He kept jumping from one relationship to the next and never stayed alone for long. The question now is who exactly Carter was dating and what they are like. Let’s find out what kind of women Carter fits in with as we introduce 14 female celebrities who have been associated with the gentle palpitations.

14 Javine Hylton

Nick Carter was seen cuddling with singer Javine Hylton in 2005. According to DigitalSpy, the musical couple met during the UK Glamor Awards. Both were reported to be “everywhere”. It even escalated to a point where they only kissed openly in public! Hylton reportedly hesitated first, but Carter’s magnetic personality finally prevailed.

13 Kaya Jones

When it comes to attract songbirds, Carter definitely knows what he’s doing. The 39-year-old enchanted another pop star, Kaya Jones. The two were in a relationship, while Jones was still part of the popular pop group Pussycat Dolls, according to her Twitter.

Things weren’t going well, however, as Jones spoke quite loudly about Carter’s supposed dark history of abuse of women – yikes!

12 Bai Ling

Pop stars and singers aren’t the only women Carter likes. He also likes actresses! There were rumors back in 2005 that the member of the Backstreet Boys would be associated with the actress Bai Ling. It was even rumored that the two were engaged at the time! However, it turns out that two were far from being engaged and only had one photo together … crap, wasn’t it?

11 Brittny Gastineau

While Bai wasn’t a real love interest, Carter actually had a story with reality TV star and model Brittny Gastineau. The boy band icon was already associated with Gastineau in 2006.

Although the relationship didn’t last very long, her story undoubtedly affected Carter’s wife Lauren Kitt. According to PageSix, Gastineau was even kicked out of a Backstreet Boy concert at Kitt’s request!

10 Kari Ann Peniche

The actress Kari Ann Peniche was not only connected to one Carter, but to two! According to Today, the reality TV star had a story with Nick and Aaron back in 2006. Shortly after Nick moved on, his brother Aaron finally took over … and even suggested Peniche!

Of course, it didn’t take long since Carter’s little brother broke off the engagement after just a week. Just come, just go, right?

9 Alex Murrel

Carter was associated with so many women in 2005 alone. One of them is Laguna beach Asterisk, Alex Murrel. According to LATimes, Murrel denied all rumors about her dating Carter. Of course, that didn’t stop the rumor mill from buzzing. How could it not be when photos of the two who were extremely close to each other were circulating online?

8 Willa Ford

One of Carter’s best known relationships was with his singer Willa Ford. The two met for three years before finally ending in 2000. Their relationship couldn’t stand the test of time, but it showed fans what kind of women Carter usually stands for.

It should come as no surprise that Carter chose another blonde pop star years after he left Ford.

7 Sue Bird

When Carter was associated with basketball star Sue Bird, fans thought that even athletes aren’t safe when they’re on the go. The two became one thing, but it wasn’t exactly what everyone thought.

In an interview with ESPN, Bird explained that both had the same manager and that their connection was arranged as an advertising stunt. What a turn!

6 Antonella Barba

During the sixth season of the talent show, rumors spread that Carter would meet American Idol finalist Antonella Barba. The rumor mill may have connected the two singers, but not much is known about their encounter. Although the rumor that they have gathered may not be too far-fetched, Carter’s reputation is for choosing the sultry songstress types.

5 Tila Tequila

The boy band pioneer was said to have a romantic relationship with TV personality Tila Tequila. While some believe that the two have teamed up, most doubt that it was anything serious. After all, tequila has been associated with a long list of male celebrities over the years. Regardless, Tequila expressed her friendship with the two Carter brothers very clearly.

4 Melissa Schuman

The 39-year-old pop star was connected to blonde singer Melissa Schuman, but in a bad way. Schuman is not only a member of the popular girl group Dream, but is also known for accusing Carter of abusing her.

According to CNN, Carter denied the allegations and also claimed that he was always “respectful and supportive” of Schuman. However, one thing is certain: Schuman’s accusations met with keen interest.

3 Haylie Duff

Rumors of Carter’s acquaintance with singer and actress Haylie Duff had to happen. After all, his brother Aaron was known to be with Duff’s younger sister Hilary.

Nick Carter was seen at the popular LA nightclub in Les Deux with Hayley Duff in 2007. However, the couple never became so intimate in public again because their relationship quickly faltered – it was only a short argument.

2 Ashlee Simpson

What surprises Carter’s relationship with musician Ashlee Simpson is the fact that he was initiated to return to his ex-wife Paris! According to Hollywood.com, Carter actually admitted to cheating Paris by dating her rival.

Of course, the Backstreet Boy reasoned that he only did it because he found out that Paris was cheating on him too! An eye for an eye, I think?

1 Paris Hilton

We started the list with a Hylton, now we end it with a Hilton. Paris is undoubtedly one of Carter’s most popular friends. The love between the two might have waned, but they made the best of it as long as it lasted. Their relationship was fairly visible as they often made expressions of affection public.

Of course, both were well-known heartbreakers, so their relationship had to end one way or the other.

