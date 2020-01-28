Nick Castellanos of Reds hopes for large numbers in Great American Ball Park

CINCINNATI – Nick Castellanos has 17 at bats in Great American Ball Park. He reached base six times after a hit. He hit them all three times after putting the ball into those oh-so-close outdoor seats.

It is a small sample size, but it makes the new outfielder of the Cincinnati Reds enthusiastic to find out how that translates over an entire season.

Castellanos signed a $ 64 million four-year contract with the Reds, matching the largest in franchise history for a free agent. The former butcher of the Tigers and the Cubs loves the way the Reds do everything they can to try to get out of their six-year losing series.

He also likes the way the ball carries in their small, hitter-friendly park.

“Only a few places where you feel good, others not so good,” Castellanos said Tuesday during an introductory press conference. “I think I feel good so far, every time I throw the bat on this ball. So I am happy to be able to play 81 games here for one season. “

Castellanos gives another major impetus to a violation that prevented the Reds from becoming more competitive in NL Central. Cincinnati has committed this off-season $ 164 million for four free agents.

Castellanos, second baseman Mike Moustakas ($ 64 million, four years) and outfielder Shogo Akiyama ($ 21 million, three years) represent a major upgrade from a line-up that ended almost at the bottom of the National League in runs.

With left-handed Wade Miley ($ 15 million, two years) joined an already solid rotation, the Reds consider themselves a contender in a division that was wide open last season.

“Our goal this year is to build a team that can win a championship, and to do that it must be deep and it must be strong and you must have multiple options in every place,” said Dick Williams, Cincinnati’s president of baseball operations.

Castellanos is a line-drive hitter that is likely to increase its power levels in the Reds’ ballpark. He played for Detroit and Chicago last season and led the majors with 58 doubles. He also had 27 homers and rode in 73 points.

“He hits the ball hard,” Williams said. “He hits it on the line. He hits it to all fields. He beats judges. He hits the left. “

Defense is not a force, but the small outside corners of the Great American should provide a comfortable setting. Midfielder Nick Senzel returns from a shoulder operation and Akiyama was a five-fold All-Star midfielder in Japan.

Cincinnati also returns Jesse Winker, Phillip Ervin and Aristides Aquino, who took over the right field last season after Yasiel Puig was traded to Cleveland. Aquino had a record-record August before falling seriously in September.

Manager David Bell has not yet developed a plan for his outfield.

“We have many options,” Bell said. “It’s like a dream come true for every team or manager or players or fans or city where you have a team that has depth, has many guys who are going to contribute.”

The Castellanos contract also offers him numerous options. He can sign out and become a free agent after the 2020 and 2021 seasons, so he can look for a bigger deal if he has a sensational season in Cincinnati.

“We will look at things over time,” said agent Scott Boras.

Castellanos will receive a salary of $ 16 million this year, $ 14 million in 2021 and $ 16 million each in 2022 and 2023. The deal includes a mutual option for 2024 out of $ 20 million with a buyout of $ 2 million.

“This whole experience is a bit surreal,” Castellanos said. “I’m just excited. That’s just about all I can say.”