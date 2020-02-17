[nick-castellanos-on-2019-cubs:-‘if-you-have-a-math-last-and-you-are-unsuccessful,-did-you-examine-difficult-enough?’]

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – Nick Castellanos produced this kind of an eye-opening effects in the Cubs’ lineup and in their clubhouse past summertime that he grew to become a image for nearly all the things that transpired – and didn’t occur – considering that the season finished.

“He’s reminding us what hunger appears like,” then-manager Joe Maddon stated very last summertime in an unwitting harbinger of the variations and attempted variations that adopted – which include the supervisor.

An offseason later, the no cost agent followers clamored most for the Cubs to re-indication and that the Cubs could not find the money for, sits in the Cincinnati Reds clubhouse on an early-spring early morning, deftly hoping to steer clear of pointing fingers as he answers queries about what could possibly have been lacking or dysfunctional with a Cubs team that missed the playoffs for the initial time in 5 decades.

“Last yr?” he explained, correcting a steeled gaze. “If you have a math remaining and you fail, did you examine really hard adequate?

“We failed our math ultimate.”

But why? How? As Castellanos pointed out, “That’s a talented [expletive] crew. They have the expertise to gain the Globe Collection.”

So was it the very long checklist of accidents all through the period that price them a playoff berth? The very poor bullpen effectiveness in substantial-leverage scenarios? Or a complacency crew president Theo Epstein has alluded to for more than a yr?

“That’s a problem for them. Which is not a dilemma for me, male,” said Castellanos, who may have been the most conspicuously intense competitor in Chicago after signing up for the Cubs in a trade-deadline offer from Detroit.

“I don’t know these cats’ coronary heart,” he said. “I really do not know what gear they sense comfy enjoying baseball in, and who am I to judge that? The only thing I can do is be the most effective variation of myself each individual working day, bro.”

In the meantime, as Castellanos ongoing his get the job done Sunday on trying to make the Reds the very best variations of Cubs rivals in the Nationwide League Central Cubs shortstop Javy Baez stood up in entrance of the Chicago media 35 miles absent in Mesa, Arizona, and said what Castellanos would not: that Baez and other folks in the Cubs core have been portion of the dilemma.

“We had a lot of optional things, not necessary,” Baez mentioned of on-the-subject, pregame perform. “And all people type of sat back, which includes me. I wasn’t genuinely going out there and getting ready for the activity. I was obtaining ready in the course of the recreation, which is not excellent. …I feel like I was receiving unfastened through the initially 4 innings.

“I sense like a large amount of players were being accomplishing the very same as me,” he additional. “You can shed the sport in the 1st inning. And in some cases when you are not all set and the other crew scores by something simple, I feel like it was for the reason that of that. It was due to the fact we weren’t prepared. …

“And I promise you guys this calendar year is likely to be [different].”

Additional obligatory pregame get the job done involving the full group is some thing crew president Theo Epstein has referenced given that final period. Either way. a improve in clubhouse tone and accountability was a crystal clear precedence in moves the Cubs ended up equipped to make this wintertime, which includes hiring supervisor David Ross and good quality assurance coach Mike Napoli, and signing non-roster badass Jason Kipnis to compete for the next base job.

“Talking with [Anthony] Rizzo, speaking with Theo, talking with Nap, I assume I can bring a lot [to the clubhouse],” mentioned Kipnis, the two-time All-Star from Northbrook, who sought a scouting report from his pal, Rizzo, on what went improper past year.

“There’s that veteran side to me that’s been close to, that is viewed matters, that is familiar with how to handle matters,” he included. “I’m not shying away from any level of competition, not shying absent from whoever’s throughout the line from us. I’m prepared to strap it on and go towards them, and I feel there’s a large amount of men here who really feel the exact way.

“Sometimes you just need to have a very little fire established under you.”

As Epstein mentioned at the conclusion of past year, partly in reference to Castellanos, “We want to have a culture exactly where, when a participant steps in right here midseason, he’s not giving electrical power there’s previously electricity.

To be distinct, Ross has no intention of all of a sudden imposing a tradition of challenging self-control, nor hand-keeping, he stated.

“What Joe produced right here was actually healthy,” he mentioned. “But there also generates a tiny bit of accountability on the players’ element when you have a large amount of flexibility. And it’s wonderful that Javy acknowledges what he requirements.

“That’s a impressive message.”